Here’s How to Put a Healthy Twist to National Hot Dog Day

By SJ McShane
Muscle And Fitness
 3 days ago
Photo by cotxapi.com on Unsplash

National Hot Dog Day or not, this classic summertime favorite is a staple at BBQs, beaches, and of course, baseball games. For many Americans, it’s hard to imagine a summer without the flavor-packed frank, grilled to perfection. With that, Americans spent over $7 billion on hot dogs and sausages in U.S. supermarkets in 2021. Raise your hand if you contributed to that!

Although you may want to throw down like Joey Chestnut for the rest of the summer, let’s be frank: Hot dogs aren’t the healthiest pick around. The good news, however: There are a handful of ways to take your dog from not so clean, to lean and mean.

Here, Janine Nyquist, chef, food stylist, and recipe developer who has worked with many leading industry professionals such as Scott Conant, Jonathan Waxman, and Geoffrey Zakarian, breaks down how you can make a healthy hot dog step-by-step.

Janine is a Florida-based mother of four as well as a chef, food stylist, and recipe developer. She’s worked with restaurant industry A-listers such as Scott Conant, Jonathan Waxman, and Geoffrey Zakarian. Raised Italian-American, food has always been at the forefront of Janine’s life. She believes in utilizing simple and seasonal ingredients to create thoughtful food that nourishes the body and soul. Janine regularly highlights gathering with friends and family to create memories around a table with delicious food and great conversation.

Choose a Healthy Hot Dog

“The fewer ingredients the better,” says Chef Janine.

  • 100% organic grass-fed, uncured beef free of nitrates and nitrites: Applegate, Organic Valley, 365 Whole Foods generic
  • Low-fat options include: Hebrew National 97% fat-free
  • Plant-Based options: Updog, Litelife, Tofurky

Different Types of Healthy Buns

Thankfully, “There are so many options to ‘healthify’ the vessel for hot dogs.” Says Chef Janine, and here are some easy-to-find options that can reduce calories and also contain TKTK.

  • Gluten-free buns
  • Cauliflower wraps
  • Sandwich thins
  • Sprouted buns like Ezekiel 4:9
  • Whole wheat or whole grain bun options
  • Forgo the bun altogether and opt for lettuce leaves
Healthy Hot Dog Toppings

Whether you like your dogs fully loaded or enjoy a topping or two, you won’t run out of options or flavor by lightening it up.

  • Low or sugar-free ketchup
  • Sauerkraut or kimchi (for gut health)
  • Vegetables like chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce, or slaw made with seasonal produce
  • Jalapenos — fresh are best — and add the perfect amount of heat
  • Replace mayonnaise for avocado for heart-healthy fats
  • Sauteed mushrooms
  • Caramelized onions to add natural sweetness
  • Beans for added protein

Level Up Your Frank by Spiralizing It

Presentation coungs, and spiral-cut hot dogs are a unique way to enjoy your grilled dogs. It not only adds something a little different, to your dish, but your company will also admire your chef-life skills. “When you cut the hot dog this way, you get lots of little nooks for toppings to sink into.” She says. Perfect for those who like to pack on the toppings. “The edges also get a little crispier which creates awesome texture,” says Chef Janine.

Grilled Spiral Hot Dog with Balsamic Caramelized Onions and Fresh Tomatoes

Ingredients

  • 4 Hot Dogs
  • 4 Hot Dog Buns
  • 1 Chopped Heirloom Tomato
  • 2 Sliced Medium Red Onions
  • 1 ½ tbsp Olive Oil
  • ½ tsp Kosher Salt
  • 3 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

Directions

  1. Spiral-Cut Your Hot Dog 1. To spiral cut, push the hot dog onto a skewer (longways) and place the dog onto a cutting board. 2. With the knife at an angle, the blade resting on the skewer, make an angled cut at the top of the hotdog. 3. Continue cutting down the length of the dog as you rotate the skewer. This will create the spiral. 4. Make sure not to cut all the way through. Then carefully remove the hotdog from the skewer and its ready for the grill.
  2. Balsamic Caramelized Onion Glaze 1. Using a medium skillet, add olive oil and onions. 2. Sautée onions over medium-low heat until translucent (about 8-10 minutes), stirring occasionally. 3. Add salt and continue to cook for an additional 10-12 minutes. The onions will start to caramelize and take on color as the liquid evaporates. 4. Add balsamic vinegar to deglaze. Stir to combine and cook for an additional 5 minutes. 5. Grill the hot dogs for 5-6 minutes. 6. Top the hotdogs with balsamic caramelized onions and chopped tomatoes.

Comments / 0

