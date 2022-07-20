Best Golf Brush 2022

Golf clubs are worth a lot of money. Some of the best golf irons can be worth over $1,000 and that's a pretty penny to have to part ways with just for a set of clubs. Realistically, the average golfer won't be shelling out that much for a new set of clubs, but their clubs will not come cheap either. Particularly, as golf equipment becomes increasingly expensive, players need to start taking better care of their clubs to ensure that they get that extra couple of years out of them, instead of replacing them with a new set of irons.

It isn't too time-consuming to clean and polish your clubs (opens in new tab) and is something players should consider doing at least twice a year to preserve the longevity of their equipment. We pay a lot of money for them, but then too many of us don't make sure that they're working to the best of their abilities by cleaning out the grooves.

Remember when you bought those shiny new wedges and they used to check up or even spin back a few feet after a particularly nice strike? Well, those days can be here again if you just try a bit harder with your post-shot routine. Look at all the tour pros – every shot is followed by a good scrub of the grooves. And how about your shoes – when was the last time they got a decent clean? Read on to find out about some of the best golf brushes you need in your golf bag to tidy up your game, in every sense.

PGA Tour Deluxe Golf Brush

This features a hybrid of nylon bristles for a more gentle cleaning of your woods and hybrids and wire bristles on the other side for a more aggressive cleaning of your irons. What’s neat about this product is there is a cleaning spike to get into those grooves and also to clean out the spikes in your shoes. Some of the best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab) are so grippy that they can pick up all kinds of debris from the turf, which can ultimately stop you from getting traction off the ground in your shot. That's why this pick is, in our opinion, one of the most useful tools on this golf brush. There is a snap-back cord so it can sit on your bag before getting to work.

Inesis Golf Club Cleaning Brush

This Y-shaped brush makes it easy to operate and get your clubs all sparkling and shiny again. It has one bristly side to get into your irons and a softer side for your woods. What's great about this brush is that it also has a 60cm carabiner clip that extends out via an elastic cord that you can pull out to clean your clubs after each shot, before it coils back into place.

Clicgear Model 8.0+ Golf Shoe Brush

This is perfect for the winter months when your golf shoes (opens in new tab) get clogged up with mud. This fits straight onto your Clicgear Model 8.0 trolley so you can clean your spikes as you go. That means there are no more excuses for slipping over a shot and you'll have enough traction on the ground to rip through your shot and hit bombs. It features sturdy bristles and is easy to fit and remove, and can also be used to clean the sole of your irons if needed.

Masters 3-In-One Optimiser Golf Brush

We’re all familiar with this brush, it’s great value and it won’t take up any space. You can clip it onto the side of your bag or tuck it away inside a small pocket. It comprises of brass and nylon brushes as well as a very handy club groove cleaner to get stuck into your irons (opens in new tab) and see those clubs begin to check once again.

Izzo Aqua Golf Club Brush

This is really effective and will brighten up any golf bag. The Izzo aqua brush can be filled with water, or soapy water and then it can get to work on your clubs. This is a great tool to use after your round when you're giving your clubs or shoes a really thorough cleaning (opens in new tab). There is a durable retractable cord to make it very easy to use and the heavy-duty nylon bristles will soon rid your grooves of any unwanted dirt.

Callaway Golf Club Cleaning Brush

This two-sided brush will clip onto your bag, look good and get the job done on your irons and woods. It’s also great to get into those small pockets of dirt on your shoes and the soft/hard bristles mean you can have your FootJoys (opens in new tab) sparkling in no time. It also features an ergonomic grip for ease of use.

PXG Wedge Brush And Ball Marker

This is certainly in the more pricey end of the range but you are getting two tools in one with this PXG brush. It features a nylon-bristled brush to maximize your performance and it has a very premium look with an ergonomic grip and polished construction. It also comes with a logged ball marker (opens in new tab) and can be combined well with the PXG Camo Carry Bag (opens in new tab) or a set of PXG irons (opens in new tab).

Athletic Works Golf Brush

This scores five stars on Walmart and it’s good value and a must to keep everything in order. Again it’s a two-sided brush, metal for your irons and synthetic for your woods and it also has a steel groove and spike cleaner at the end of the crush, along with a plastic cap. And it clips easily onto your bag with a retractable cord.

Champkey Pro Retractable Golf Brush

This is really smart. The brushes, nylon and wire, are bigger than the usual offerings so you can get everything tidied in no time and it provides a more powerful clean so there’s no build-up of dirt. There is a durable handle for ease of repeated use and the groove cleaner is retractable, unlike many of its competitors, so it offers the highest safety.

ORETG45 Golf Cleaning Brush

This can be filled with (soapy) water so you can get to the bottom of any dirt and the brush will clean the club without any damage. The brush size is ideal for the size of an iron head and it attaches easily to your bag.

How we test golf brushes

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team. Product reviews on golf accessories are carried out by all members of the Golf Monthly team. All of our writers are able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases while conveying the pros and cons of each item eloquently. Getting into specifics, we test golf accessories outdoors on premium golf courses to get a thorough understanding on what design features each accessory offers.

Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews, so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is. To learn more about our methodology, see our guide on how Golf Monthly tests products (opens in new tab).

What to consider when buying a golf brush

Golf brushes come in a variety of shapes and sizes. It can be hard to know which one to buy and depending on the level of golf you're playing, there might be a different brush that is right for you. Here are four things to consider when buying a brush:

1. Size

If you carry your bag around the course, you'll be conscious of how much weight you're putting in your golf bag. Having a big cumbersome brush in there is a massive no-no. Find a brush that slots nicely into your bag, doesn't add any weight to the bag and can even be clipped to the outside of the bag without getting in the way.

2. Bristles

For maximum cleaning, it's best to buy a brush that has multiple different kinds of bristles, including metal and plastic bristles. It's wise to use both kinds when cleaning your irons to ensure you get all of the dirt and debris out of the grooves of your irons. Make sure to get a brush with good quality bristles that won't bend or get stuck together by debris.

3. Clips

It's also wise to get a brush that you can easily clip to your golf bag. By doing this, you'll make it easier for yourself to give your wedge or iron a quick dust down after you've taken a big divot from the ground. You can also find brushes that are connected to an elastic cable that can expand and contract to allow golfers to reach down to brush their shoes too!

4. Groove cleaner

Groove cleaners are another essential thing to consider looking for when you purchase your next golf club brush. Groove cleaners work as a more abrasive and hard-wearing means to clean the dirt out of the grooves on your club and can also be a useful tool to dig out mud from the spikes of your golf shoes.

For more buying advice on golf clubs, accessories and equipment, take a look at some of our guides on the best golf irons (opens in new tab), best golf wedges (opens in new tab) and best putters (opens in new tab).

FAQs

How often should i clean my golf clubs?

Technically, you should clean your clubs after every shot if you want to ensure they last for a very long time. But that isn't always feasible on the course. Most amateurs should clean their clubs as often as possible, but once every couple of months should suffice, depending on how often you play.

Should I use water to clean my golf clubs?

Yes, but you need to ensure you don't leave them in the water for too long, as that can cause them to rust. Before cleaning them, you should dunk them in a bucket of lukewarm water to remove any debris. After that, use a wet brush to clean the club. Once you have finished cleaning the club, dry it off with a tea towel and remove any excess water or dirt.

Do dirty golf clubs make a difference?

Yes, a golf club with its grooves clogged with mud will offer much less spin than a club that has clean grooves. The connection on the ball will be diminished and you will also find you won't be able to hit the ball as far with a dirty club compared to a clean club. That is why it is very important to take care of your golf equipment.

