Minnesota State

Kiffmeyer: Adding clarity and safeguards to Minnesota’s hemp industry

mnsenaterepublicans.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine if the federal government built a new highway in Minnesota that had no speed limit and posed a great safety threat to motorists. To keep our drivers safe, it became necessary for the Minnesota Legislature to pass a state law to reduce the speed limit to 60 mph. At first,...

www.mnsenaterepublicans.com

Comments / 1

ktwb.com

Xcel Energy to build large transmission line in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years. The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay application closes

(ABC 6 News) - The deadline for the Minnesota's Frontline Worker Bonus Pay applications ended at 5 p.m. Friday. People who worked in various frontline jobs during the pandemic were encouraged to apply, and it's estimated over 1.2 million Minnesotans did. State officials estimate 667,000 Minnesotans will be deemed eligible,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Signs of Omicron variants spreading in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- While two super-infectious strains of the Omicron variant are fueling spikes in COVID-19 cases across the country, new infections in Minnesota appear to be holding steady, although there are signs the new variants are spreading.Data from the University of Minnesota wastewater surveillance study shows an increase in virus prevalence this week in all of the seven regions tracked but one -- the state's southeastern corner. The areas that saw the greatest increases were southwestern and south-central Minnesota, both of which have recorded significant spikes since July 10. Meanwhile, the viral load in Twin Cities wastewater has held steady...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Karin Housley Earns NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award

The state’s major small business organization, the National Federation of Independent Business, or NFIB, recently presented Senator Karin Housley (Stillwater) with the prestigious Guardian of Small Business Award. “Now more than ever, Main Street needs strong advocates in the Minnesota Legislature, and they have one in Senator Karin Housley,”...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1.2 million workers applied for frontline bonus checks

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for frontline worker bonus payments, which the legislature passed this spring to honor the contributions of those who couldn't work from home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply for the payments was 5 p.m. Friday. According to state officials, 1,199,512 applications were received over the last 45 days. Gov. Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Payments bill into law on April 29. The bonus checks were something lawmakers promised for months, although Republicans and Democrats butted heads over which workers should qualify and how much they should receive. The bill...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Quietly Dropped Weekly COVID Testing Mandate

St. Paul, MN (AP) - Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace. The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota law enforcement to receive training this fall on how spot labor trafficking

Law enforcement agencies across the state will begin training for how to spot and investigate labor trafficking in Minnesota beginning this fall. Labor trafficking is exploiting someone for financial gain by compelling them to work or provide services against their will. The crime does not require that the perpetrator cross state lines and is not the same as trafficking people.
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Millerville: Minnesota's most buttery town

MILLERVILLE, Minn. -- Minnesota farm towns seem to have similar characteristics: a quaint main street, a tractor dealer, a baseball field. And in the case of Millerville -- a whole, lotta butter. The town's 120-year-old co-op creamery, which also includes a hardware store, groceries and a mechanic all in the...
MILLERVILLE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Is Parking Like This A Minnesota Thing?

If there's one thing Minnesotans love, it's their space. Whether it's getting away from it all at the cabin or just buying a huge truck so people aren't sitting right on top of you. Apparently this trend extends to the parking lot. Ever noticed how Minnesotans love to leave an...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
KAAL-TV

Millions of dollars in food aid for Minnesota kids

(ABC 6 News) - With rising inflation costs around the country keeping food on the table can be hard, but there's a spotlight this summer on how to keep children fed and healthy with well balanced meals. Between new federal dollars allocated to EBT and local summer lunch programs, there...
ROCHESTER, MN

