Hardy, VA

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, July 20

By Associated Press
smithmountainlake.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMega Millions jackpot soars to $630 million after no winner matched...

smithmountainlake.com

Cheryl E Preston

Ice cream truck helps Lynchburg residents beat the heat

Lynchburg man helps residents deal with near record high temperatures. Robert Jacobs has found a way to help Lynchburg residents beat the sweltering heat. He dresses up as a classic Good Humor ice cream man and drives around in a 1967 white Ford F-100 ice cream truck. WSLS quotes the 68-year-old as saying "I mean, it’s hot that’s for sure. I don’t have any air conditioning. A lot of trucks do. I just have this little fan,”
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Dangerously Hot & humid weekend

There is a chance that the mercury will cross the century mark on either Saturday or Sunday, or both days. The ridge of high pressure off to the west has been expanding east all week and will be in a position to get us into the upper 90s this weekend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

WFXR Weather Trivia: Starting Wireless Emergency Alerts

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather enthusiast? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. In what year did the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system launch?. Think you know the answer? Make your guess below:. Meteorologist Kara Thompson will have the answer Friday morning...
VIRGINIA STATE
Hardy, VA
wvtf.org

Patrick County hospital owner plans January 2023 opening, later expansion

The new owner of a shuttered hospital in Patrick County plans a January 2023 opening, with later plans for expansion based on what the community wants. The facility in Southwest Virginia, near the North Carolina state line, closed in late 2017, forcing residents to travel to Martinsville or Mt. Airy, North Carolina for emergency care.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WSLS

High heat continues Thursday; chance for a few storms too

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday is starting out warm - even by mid-to-late July’s standards! A few early morning showers and storms are possible west of the Parkway as a weak front passes through the area. We’ll start the day off with some residual cloud cover, but temperatures still...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Wienermobile, Free Tea Day and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Wienermobile will make a stop in Roanoke from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at Kroger at 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd. On Friday, it will be located at the Kroger on Hardy Road in Vinton. On Saturday, it will be located at the Tomato Festival at the Botetourt Farmers Marked from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lastly, it will be located at the Kroger at 80 Westlake Road in Hardy on Sunday.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

2nd annual Botetourt Tomato Festival is Saturday

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2nd annual Botetourt Tomato Festival makes its return Saturday. Hosted by the Botetourt Farmers’ Market, the event began as a celebration of agriculture in the area. There will be free tomato tastings, vendors, live music, contests and more. The organizers saw a lot...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

More lane closures in Vinton start Monday for fire cleanup

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - More lane closures will be present in Downtown Vinton starting July 25 at 6:00 a.m., according to the Town of Vinton Facebook page. The northbound lane of S. Pollard St. will be closed between Jackson Ave. and Lee Ave. The eastbound lane of E. Lee Ave. will be closed from S. Pollard St. to S. Maple St.
VINTON, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Nominations sought for Karl Martin Safety Award

The Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council is accepting nominations for the 2022 Karl Martin Water Safety Award. Submissions should include how the nominated individual, business or organization contributed to water safety at the lake, as well as the time frame of the contribution. Submissions will be accepted until Sept....
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Tips for back-to-school shopping, Virginia tax-free weekend Aug. 5-7

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School divisions across the Commonwealth are getting ready to welcome back students in a few weeks. For parents, this means back-to-school shopping. Financial experts say it’s a good thing parents are prioritizing items for school-- and have a few tips to save money. The first...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Gas prices under $3 in Altavista draw in drivers from around the area

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Gas is about $4.19 a gallon in Virginia today, according to AAA, but two Campbell County gas stations are taking a stand to help drivers. If you’ve recently passed through Altavista you might have thought that you were dreaming or that there was a sign malfunction, but you read that number right – Gas is under $3.
ALTAVISTA, VA
WDBJ7.com

City of Roanoke wins multiple All-American Awards

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke won a few All-American City awards on Thursday night. “The Campaign for Grade Level Reading” awarded Roanoke the PaceSetter award for prioritizing grade school success and reading. Roanoke public libraries gave out more than 10,000 literacy kits to improve reading skills.
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of July 25-29

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
LYNCHBURG, VA

