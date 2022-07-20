Vladimir Putin's Face & Legs Fidget During Rare Trip Outside Russia Adding To Concerns About Leader's 'Deteriorating' Health

Source: Mega

Renewed concerns over Vladimir Putin’s "deteriorating" health began after the Russian president was filmed awkwardly waiting for the president of Turkey in Iran this week, Radar has learned.

The startling incident took place on Tuesday during the 69-year-old leader’s first trip outside Russia since invading Ukraine in February.

Not only did Putin look frustrated as he was forced to wait for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, but he also looked visibly sicker than usual.

Before Erdoğan entered the meeting, Putin was forced to wait for nearly one full minute. Putin was filmed walking slowly towards his seat before uncomfortably shifting his weight in an effort to keep his composure and regain stability.

Putin’s face was also captured twitching uncontrollably, adding to speculation that the aging Russian strongman may be battling some sort of severe health condition or disease.

General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel famous for its coverage of the Russian president and his alleged ailing health, slammed the leader’s appearance and pointed out that Erdoğan "publicly humiliated Putin by forcing him to wait."

"If the purpose of Putin’s visit to Iran was to show how he walks unsteadily, or rather hobbles, unnaturally pressing his hand to his body, how dark spots appear on his face despite the abundant layer of makeup, how he needed to ‘rest’ four times during the visit with the presence of a medical worker and in general to demonstrate how sick and weak he is, then the visit in this regard was a 100% success,” the Telegram channel added.

Earlier Tuesday morning, after Putin first arrived in Tehran, Iran, for his meeting with the other world leaders, the Russian despot was seen struggling to exit his private jet.

"The man who arrives behind him seems to have no trouble using the steps facing front but Putin turns sideways and takes the last one clumsily,” Judi James, a body language expert, said regarding the “clumsy” way Putin exited the jetliner.

“This could be down to height or even age,” she added, “but he appears to be making heavy duty of it."

As RadarOnline.com reported previously, Putin’s alleged health woes have been a subject of major concern – particularly following his invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

According to a number of different reports, the 69-year-old Russian president is battling a number of diseases – including blood, thyroid, and abdominal cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia.

An insider within Russia’s Federal Security Service claimed in May that Putin is dying from a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer” and only has two to three years left to live.

“He has no more than two to three years to stay alive,” the spy recently said on May 31. “We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say.”