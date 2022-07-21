Pearl Jam Cancels Prague Concert After Eddie Vedder’s Throat ‘Damaged’ From Europe’s Heat Wave

Click here to read the full article.

Pearl Jam is feeling the impact of Europe’s rising temperatures amid a record-setting heat wave and wildfires throughout the country. On Wednesday, the band announced the cancellation of their show in Vienna, explaining that Eddie Vedder developed throat problems following an outdoor gig in Paris. On Thursday, the band also nixed their show scheduled for Friday in Prague.

“We were hopeful that Ed would make a recovery in time to perform tomorrow,” Pearl Jam said in a statement via Instagram. “He has seen a doctor in Prague and is continuing the treatments for his vocal cords, but unfortunately, there is still no voice available. The effects on his throat from the last outdoor show are still just too brutal.” The band apologized to those who were working to put on the show as well as their fans. “We’ve always had memorable shows here and are with you in our extreme disappointment,” Pearl Jam added. “You can be guaranteed we are doing everything we can to help fix the situation. Again, so sorry. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Thank you immensely for your understanding.”

On Wednesday, the band were forced to cancel their show hours before they were set to take the stage. “To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too,” Pearl Jam wrote yesterday.

“However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged.”

Pearl Jam continued, “He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered. This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend. As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time… So very, very deeply sorry.”

Incidentally, Vedder recently discussed the impact of climate change in a conversation with ISS astronauts.

Scientists have blamed climate change for the extreme heat wave now settling over Europe, which in turn has sparked wildfires in France ( where one is twice the size of Paris ) and Spain.

“We have known that these temperatures are now possible in the U.K. and that 40 degrees [Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit] in London is really not something that extreme anymore because we have we are living now in a world that is a lot warmer already,” climate scientist Friederike Otto told Rolling Stone of the heat wave. “Also, it was forecast almost two weeks in advance. We knew that this heat was coming.”

This story was updated on July 21 to include the cancelation of Pearl Jam’s Prague show.