SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Fall Mayor Paul TenHaken says the main priority of his 2023 budget proposal is meeting the needs of the growing community. He says Sioux Falls saw seven-thousand people move to the city last year.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO