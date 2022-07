SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls mayor Paul Tenhaken spoke long and loud about the 2023 Sioux Falls budget today. The mayor stressed that the City is being strategic with it’s investments, prioritizing initiatives that make Sioux Falls look good to investors, and responding to the community’s rapid growth. In keeping with those themes, the budget focuses on infrastructure, public safety, quality of life initiatives, and personnel.

