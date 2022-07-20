Best reed diffusers: 7 approved scents for a luxury home

On the hunt for the best reed diffuser? If you're searching for something to scent your home this summer, then we can help. We've tried and tested (and we love) all of the reed diffusers featured below. So much so, that we repurchase them time and time again.

Whatever you're looking for, whether that be a luxury reed diffuser or something that's fresh to bring an uplifting feel to your home, we can help you find one to suit your needs. A reed diffuser is a great buy for masking odors and even better for ensuring your home smells nice all day long, without any risk of safety worries. They are great for gifting, too.

Scroll on for our guide to the best reed diffusers you can buy for your home. For spring and summer, we recommend going for a floral, fruity, or sweet scent. Can't decide whether you want a reed diffuser, candle, or oil diffuser? Some of these fragrances come in candle form as well as room sprays and wax melts, too. See all the best home fragrances in our buyer's guide.

The best reed diffusers to buy for your home in 2022

1. Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Mini Fragrance Sticks

Size: 1.6oz/7.7oz

Scent: Oriental

Refill available? Yes

+ Year-round fragrance

+ Luxury pick

+ Great for entryway or living room

+ Unique fragrance

- Vessel is not recyclable

We're obsessed with this Rituals reed diffuser and its strong oriental notes of rice milk and cherry blossom. There's no need to flip reeds regularly as it will stretch its aroma from one side of your room to the other, whilst the smallest size lasted us way longer than the recommended five weeks. The fragrance sits inside a luxurious white ribbed vessel.

Real Homes rating: 5 out of 5 stars

2. Noble Isle Rhubarb Rhubarb! Fine Fragrance Reed Diffuser

Size: 3.38oz

Scent: Sweet

Refill available? No

+ Cruelty-free and vegan

+ Great for an entryway

+ Ideal for spring and summer

- Refills not available

- Vessel not recyclable

If you love a sweet fragrance then this long-lasting diffuser boasts a gorgeous floral yet slightly sweet aroma, fuelled by rhubarb, sour juniper berry, and fresh muddled rosemary. It's housed in an elegant black glass vessel with black silk reeds which require infrequent flipping.

Real Homes rating: 5 out of 5 stars

3. Archipelago Botanicals Mango Tangerine Fragrance Diffuser

Size: 7.85oz

Scent: Fruity

Refill available? Yes

+ Powerful

+ Great for bedrooms

+ Uplifting for summer

- Not recyclable

- Not for winter/fall

Long-lasting, sweet, and refreshing without being overwhelming, this diffuser is scented with mango, tangerine, passion fruit, and pomegranate. Its aroma manages to reach each corner of a room and its attractive bottle lends itself to the fragrance.

Real Homes rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

4. Nest New York Himalayan Salt & Rosewater Reed Diffuser

Size: 5.9oz

Scent: Floral/Fresh

Refill available? No

+ Unique fragrance

+ Cruelty-free

+ Luxury fragrance

+ Made using oils

+ High quality

- No refill

Impressively scented to be floral and fresh, this blend of rosewater, geranium, and salted Amber is perfect for enjoying in an entryway or guest bedroom (or even your own bedroom). We have this fragrance as a candle and we're obsessed with it, whilst its vessel is elegant if somewhat forgettable – a striped frosted glass bottle that you'll definitely want to place on display, perhaps on a console table.

Real Homes rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

5. NEOM Organics Real Luxury Reed Diffuser

Size: 3.38oz

Scent: Floral

Refill available: Yes

+ 100% natural

+ Year-round fragrance

- Subtle in large spaces

- Vessel not recyclable

Subtle so as not to overpower a room, this diffuser is scented with lavender and balanced with jasmine and rosewood, to ensure that it works anywhere in your home. Flip its reeds frequently in a larger room, and place it somewhere your guests can see its classic yet luxury look vessel.

Real Homes rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

6. Floral Street Vanilla Bloom Reed Diffuser

Size: 3.38oz

Scent: Vanilla

Refill available? No

+ Recyclable vessel

+ Year-round fragrance

+ Paraben, sulfate, phthalate, dye and pigment-free

- No refills

This vanilla fragrance is neither too warm nor too overpowering, and it's a deliciously deep blend of vanilla with plum, rose, and amber. It's housed in a fun bright yellow vessel with black reeds that will need frequent flipping.

Real Homes rating: 4 out of 5 stars

7. Neom Organics Happiness Reed Diffuser

Size: 3.38oz

Scent: Citrus

Refill available? Yes

+ Can be used year-round

+ Cruelty-free

+ Great for kitchens and bathrooms

+ 100% natural

- Subtle fragrance

- Vessel isn't recyclable

This citrus-based fragrance offers a welcoming and uplifting fragrance boost that's scented with neroli, mimosa, and lemon essential oils. The perfect balance of refreshing and not too powerful, it works best in smaller spaces and sits inside a classic Neom glass vessel with an elegant metal collar.

Real Homes rating: 4 out of 5 stars

What is the best reed diffuser?

There's no one size fits all when it comes to the best reed diffuser, simply because everyone in the world has different scent preferences. There's also the added factor of the time of the year as some fragrances are deemed more suitable for use in colder weather, and other scents are more fitting for spring and summer.

If you are searching for a great all-rounder , then the Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Reed Diffuser is our top option. It's powerful and oriental to wow your senses.

For spring and summer , we would suggest opting for a floral, fruity, or sweet fragrance such as Noble Isle's Rhubarb Rhubarb! Reed Diffuser or Archipelago Botanicals' Mango Tangerine Fragrance Diffuser .

Our top pick for when the weather is getting colder in fall and winter has to be The White Company's Fireside Diffuser . It's impressively powerful yet never over the top, and perfect for scenting living rooms or bedrooms. It mimics the smell of a roaring fireplace, minus the effort required from you. Bear in mind that this fragrance is only sold at certain times of the year.

How to use a reed diffuser

Reed diffusers are easy and best of all: safe to use to scent your home. All you need to do is take your reed diffuser out of its packaging, remove its cork or unscrew its lid, or in some cases, you might have to pour the liquid into the vessel. Add half of the reeds to the fragrance oil and place it in the center of your room. Add reeds as necessary, depending on how strong you would like the scent to be. The more reeds you add, the faster the fragrance oil will use up, and the stronger the scent will be.

You'll want to flip your reeds every now and then, for a fragrance boost. Time-wise this completely depends on the reed diffuser – some need their reeds flipped every few days, others only once a week.

What to consider when choosing a reed diffuser

Consider whether your reed diffuser is refillable

With candles, once they’re gone, they’re gone. Not so with reed diffusers, which can be topped up with new fragrance oil when it's run out. Just make sure that when you buy a diffuser refill you discard your old reeds, as they’ll be saturated with all the scent they’ve soaked up from the first round of oil and won’t soak up any more.

Consider scent

So now you know why to buy a diffuser, which one should you buy? If you don’t know what you like, choosing a fragrance can be the hardest part of shopping for a scent diffuser, but looking for individual scent families is a good place to start. Florals are fairly self-explanatory, and while some of them might get a bad rap for being overdone or cloying, our floral picks are all combined with fruity and fresh notes to keep things modern. For a more unexpected home fragrance, consider something from the woody or spicy families, or on the other end of the spectrum, a fresher, 'greener' scent.

Consider its life

We've listed the lifespan of each best reed diffuser above. This will obviously depend on how much liquid comes in the diffuser, as well as how many reeds you use with it. It's worth bearing this in mind when looking at the price of a reed diffuser – when will you next need to pay to refill or replace it?

Consider its vessel

We've been sure to list the type of vessel your reed diffuser will come inside, whether that's glass or ceramic. Be sure to consider if this vessel is recyclable after use and if not then you might want to ensure refills are available so that you needn't throw away the vessel after use.

Consider how often reeds need to be flipped

Different reed diffusers will require different amounts of TLC in order to release the fragrance. Some diffusers can simply be left on your side to do the job of scenting a room, whilst others will require you to flip their reeds more often. Be sure to ensure you'll have time to do this (and that you will remember). Otherwise, opt for an easy-to-look-after reed diffuser that can be left to do its job.

Consider whether your reed diffuser comes in other forms

If you like your home to smell the same, from one room to the other, then be sure to check whether the reed diffuser you have picked comes in other forms. Think candles, wax melts, room sprays...

Are reed diffusers safe for pets?

Love a reed diffuser, but heard about the potentially toxic effects on your pet? It's not just scaremongering: dogs and cats have a much stronger sense of smell than us and can be overwhelmed by strong scents. Moreover, if they are exposed to strong perfume over long periods of time, it can make them ill by damaging their livers. Here are some solutions:

1. Limit the use of your reed diffuser to parts of the house your pet doesn't spend much time in, for example, your home office or bathroom.

2. If you do want to keep using a reed diffuser in the main room, keep the space well ventilated and allow your pet access to the outdoors. Consider putting the diffuser away for the night.

3. Some natural fragrances are safe for pets, notably the oils of rose, jasmine, and lavender (we mean only to inhale, of course, never to ingest). Look out for natural and organic reed diffusers that use these calm florals, and avoid anything citrus or pine fragranced.

As far as safety is concerned otherwise, reed diffusers are a better bet than candles that mustn’t be left burning unattended. Also, they don’t ‘tunnel’, which is the frustrating phenomenon where candles burn in a hole down the center, leaving loads of unused wax along the sides.

How to preserve a reed diffuser for later

(Image credit: Future)

If you've bought a reed diffuser to be used at a certain time of the year, for example, The White Company's Fireside Diffuser for autumn, then there's a way that you can preserve the fragrance for next year, if you haven't used it all in the time it's most fitting for.

We often do this with our reed diffusers to save them for the next use, and so that we can switch up the scent of our home every few months. All you need is some saran wrap (preferably recyclable to be kinder to the environment) and also a sealable sandwich bag.

It's worth us noting that this only works with reed diffusers that have collars. Here's what to do to preserve your reed diffusers:

1. Remove your reeds, run them under water and dry them with a paper towel. Place them in a sealable sandwich bag and pop them somewhere safe. You might want to label this bag with the fragrance name if you are doing this with several reed diffusers.

2. Cut off a generous amount of cling film to cover the hole of the reed diffuser that the reeds usually sit inside.

3. Screw off the reed diffuser's collar and cover the hole with saran wrap.

4. Screw back on the collar and make sure that the cling film is held on.

5. Store with the reeds, ready for use next year.

Where to buy a reed diffuser?

Should you still be searching for a reed diffuser, whether for your own home or to gift to someone special, you can click through below and browse more buys online from our favorite retailers.

Otherwise, if you're into DIY, then see our guide on how to make a reed diffuser to create your very own concoction with essential oils.

How we tested these reed diffusers

(Image credit: Future)

All of these reed diffusers have been tested by our home fragrance expert and Deputy Ecommerce Editor, Annie Collyer. Annie has had hands-on experience with six out of eight of these reed diffusers in this list, in order to form her opinion and compare these fragrances. Otherwise, in the case that one of these reed diffusers isn't available in the UK, we solicited help from some of our US colleagues.

See our dedciated page for more information on how we test products at Real Homes .

Annie Collyer Deputy Ecommerce Editor

Our Deputy Ecommerce Editor, Annie Collyer , is forever testing a new reed diffuser in her 2-bedroom apartment in London, which she shares with her husband-to-be, her dog, and her house rabbit. Whilst testing these reed diffusers, Annie makes sure to move them around her home before finding a space in which they are most suitable for sitting. Annie usually tests reed diffusers until they are fully empty, otherwise, she will make her decision after a few weeks of use. Her favorite has to be Rituals' The Ritual of Sakura reed diffuser.

Jaclyn Turner Sleep Editor

Jaclyn Turner is our Sleep Editor at Real Homes . She tested the Archipelago Botanicals Fragrance Diffuser for us, in her medium to large size bedroom. She buys these reed diffusers time and time again. Not only because they are long-lasting, but because she loves fruity smells and the Mango Tangerine fragrance in particular is sweet and refreshing and never overwhelming. Not to mention the high-end bottle that looks great on display in her room, too.

