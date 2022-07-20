ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: Compact kit... speakers and systems for smaller living spaces

By Chris Burke
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Future)

We all know just how important our listening space is, but that space isn’t always large. And if the room in which we listen to music is on the smaller side, it makes sense to use equipment that will fit those dimensions. In September's What Hi-Fi? we look at stereo speakers that are right at home in tighter confines – passive, powered, standmounters, and even a floorstander.

And, if you are really struggling to accommodate a number of boxes, but still want great hi-fi quality sound, we take a look at the best all-in-one systems – remarkable one-box units that will do your music proud.

And, as usual, we also have reviews of the very latest AV products in our First Tests section.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here (opens in new tab), or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad (opens in new tab), Android devices or Kindle edition (opens in new tab).

Small can be beautiful

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to choosing hi-fi, space really is the final frontier. We would all love to own the biggest and best systems our budgets allow but, more often than not, it’s the limitations of our living room that ultimately call the shots.

But that need not be a problem; there is plenty of great-sounding equipment out there that will slot neatly and discreetly into the most modestly sized listening room, and in September's issue of What Hi-Fi? we first shine the spotlight on small speakers.

These are units – including passive, powered, desktop and floorstander variants – that sound great when you sit close to them and that are perfectly happy positioned against a wall. Marry them up with your existing set-up for a stunning system.

(Image credit: Future)

But, if you don't fancy taking up precious living space with a number of separates, why not consider an all-in-one system?

Next we round up the best systems your money can buy at the pricier end of the market, where for your money you should expect a wealth of features and decent drivers to provide as close to a ‘proper’ hi-fi experience as you can get, but in a compact and convenient form. All of the systems on our list perform admirably as all-in-one music solutions, thanks to their support for hi-res music streaming via the likes of Apple AirPlay and Google Cast, with all the major music streaming services ready to serve.

Each one of these convenient home hi-fi options carries the What Hi-Fi? seal of approval and is bound to please, so check out September's What Hi-Fi? to find out which one is right for you and the space in which you are listening.

Speaker cabinet makers Timberworx

(Image credit: Future)

This month we go behind-the-scenes with a company you've probably never heard of. You will, however, be familiar with their work – Timberworx make the cabinets for some of our favourite speaker brands, including Spendor, ProAc, KEF and more. We tour the South Yorkshire facilities of the company to see the craftsmanship first-hand.

First with reviews

(Image credit: Future)

Our First Tests section is where you'll find our famously in-depth, impartial and expert reviews of all the latest hi-fi and AV kit.

We kick off with KEF's latest active speakers, the LSX II. These wireless standmounters are a fantastic multi-talented streaming system that's perfect for smaller rooms. We give them a proper run-out and cast our verdict in this month's What Hi-Fi?

Next we turn our attentions to a unique home cinema proposition – Hisense's 100L9GTUK Laser TV. With an included 100-inch screen, this ultra short-throw projector with smart features is as close to a TV experience as a projector can get. But how does it measure up to the best TVs or projectors? Find out this month!

Also through the doors of our test rooms this month are the Technics EAH-A800 over-ear headphones and Sony LinkBuds S in-ears, Arcam's AVR5 AV receiver, Dali Oberon 9 floorstanders and BenQ W1800 projector. Finally we round things off with a brace of TVs in the guise of Samsung's first Quantum-Dot OLED TV, the QE65S95B, and a 48-inch Sony OLED, the XR-48A90K. Read all about them in the September issue of What Hi-Fi?.

Jaw dropping high-end kit

(Image credit: Future)

And as usual we bring you alluring high-end gear in the aptly named Temptations section of What Hi-Fi?

This month, feast your eyes on Audio Analogue's AAdac. It's sensibly specced, nicely made and a pleasure to use. Yep, it's pricey for a DAC – but then as our reviewing team reveal, its music-first approach is hugely appealing. Find out more in September's mag!

We also take a look at a pair of sumptuously made standmount speakers in the form of the Magico A1. These insightful speakers are among the most capable standmounters we've heard – but of course they don't come cheap!

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home theatre speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the September 2022 issue of What Hi-Fi? Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone instead. Enjoy!

Chris is What Hi-Fi?'s Production Editor. He has 25 years under his belt as an online and print magazine journalist, editing and writing about music, film, sport, video games and more. Having started his career at the NME, he spent 10 years on staff at legendary lad's mag Loaded, and has since been Editor of Rhythm and Official Xbox magazines.

