Here’s How LeSean McCoy And Asante Samuel Knew Nnamdi Asomugha Wasnt Going To Be A Bust With The Eagles
By pegan
975thefanatic.com
4 days ago
Lets take you back to the year 2011! The “Dream Team” Eagles just made possibly the biggest splash in free agency by signing cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha to a BIG contract. The Eagles snuck in and stole Nnamdi from the Cowboys and the Jets and it was the definition of a win...
Two-time Super Bowl champion and former Ohio State DB Malcolm Jenkins stopped by the ‘Rich Eisen Show’ on Friday to talk about his most recent team, the New Orleans Saints. The Saints already have a lot of former Buckeyes on the roster. Jenkins announced his retirement from football...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins should be furious over his sorry Madden 23 rating. When it comes to being disrespected, few quarterbacks get the short end of the stick more often than Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. He may not be the coolest signal-caller in the NFL today, but...
On July 23, the Tennessee Titans signed former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Joshua Kalu. The team officially announced the move on Twitter.
Kalu played four seasons for the Cornhuskers (2014-2017). At Nebraska, Kalu played both cornerback and safety. During his college career, he recorded 215 total tackles, 27 passes defended, seven interceptions, and three forced fumbles.
The Titans actually signed Kalu as an undrafted free agent in 2018. From 2018 to 2020, Kalu appeared in 28 games for the Titans, but he was primarily a special teams contributor. In three seasons with the Titans, he only played 130 total defensive snaps, and he played a whopping 493 total special teams snaps.
Kalu signed with the New York Giants last offseason. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending pectoral injury during the preseason.
#Titans bring back DB Joshua Kalu + place three players on the PUP List
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 23, 2022
List
Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
EDITOR'S NOTE: In "Bucky's Blueprint," Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player, scout and executive, pulls back the curtain on front offices around the league to reveal how teams assess players and build rosters and franchises. It is not a coincidence that the New York Giants are opening training camp shortly...
Ever since Nike took over as the NFL‘s official apparel partner, they have released a number of new and interesting uniform combinations, including the “color rush” uniforms that were worn by teams on Thursday Night Football. The latest new uniform combination that’s been revealed is an alternate look for the New York Jets.
Based on the summer over/under win totals at SI Sportsbook, the undefined are the favorites to win their division (+110). The Eagles project to finish with a .500 record, but they continued to inch closer to Dallas in their division odds (+175). New York and Washington have the same over/under (7.5), but the Commanders have the edge to finish in third place.
Yesterday, I analyzed the New York Jets’ incredibly poor luck on fumble recoveries during the 2021 NFL season. While researching the subject, I stumbled across a few more statistical categories in which the Jets endured brutal luck, so I wanted to bring them all together to answer this question: Were the Jets the unluckiest team in football last year?
Comments / 0