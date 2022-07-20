Here’s How LeSean McCoy And Asante Samuel Knew Nnamdi Asomugha Wasnt Going To Be A Bust With The Eagles

On July 23, the Tennessee Titans signed former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Joshua Kalu. The team officially announced the move on Twitter. Kalu played four seasons for the Cornhuskers (2014-2017). At Nebraska, Kalu played both cornerback and safety. During his college career, he recorded 215 total tackles, 27 passes defended, seven interceptions, and three forced fumbles. The Titans actually signed Kalu as an undrafted free agent in 2018. From 2018 to 2020, Kalu appeared in 28 games for the Titans, but he was primarily a special teams contributor. In three seasons with the Titans, he only played 130 total defensive snaps, and he played a whopping 493 total special teams snaps. Kalu signed with the New York Giants last offseason. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending pectoral injury during the preseason. #Titans bring back DB Joshua Kalu + place three players on the PUP List — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 23, 2022 List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO