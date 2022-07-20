ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Calloway Co. man enters guilty plea to charge of murdering Murray State student

By WKMS
wkms.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Calloway County man charged with the alleged murder of a Murray State University student last year pleaded guilty to that charge and others earlier this week. Julius Sotomayor, 23,...

www.wkms.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

KSP analyzing 'large quantity of firearms evidence' in investigation into shooting death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash

Kentucky State Police says its laboratory is analyzing "a large quantity of firearms evidence" submitted in the investigation into the shooting that claimed the life of Calloway County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Cash died in May after investigators say a suspect shot him outside the Marshall County Sheriff's...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Man served with federal drug trafficking indictment warrant

A federal indictment for drug trafficking was served Friday night against a Hopkinsville man. HPD located 65-year old Joseph Trice of Hopkinsville on Durret Avenue about 8 p.m. and served him with the indictment warrant for distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute meth. No other...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

5 arrested after several burglaries near Farley

FARLEY, Ky. (KBSI) – Five people face charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted several burglary investigations in the Farley area. James R. Mallas 41, of Oaks Road (McCracken County) faces charges of burglary 1st degree (three counts), possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carol...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Maness sentenced to 8 years for causing fatal crash

MURRAY — A Murray man who was charged with manslaughter after killing a Dexter man in a 2021 vehicle collision was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday. Beau Maness, 24, of Murray, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021, after he caused an accident that resulted in the death of 73-year-old Jerry Lassiter of Dexter and serious injuries to his wife, Patricia, and their teenaged granddaughter. In a news release at that time, the Murray Police Department said officers responded at about 11:10 a.m. to the intersection of KY 94 West and Robertson Road for a two-vehicle injury collision. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Maness, who said he was traveling northbound on Robertson Road South and drove his vehicle through the intersection with 94 West.
MURRAY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calloway County, KY
Murray, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Calloway County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Murray, KY
WBKO

Hopkinsville man arrested after multi-county police chase

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hopkinsville man has been arrested after fleeing from multiple police agencies and eventually stopping in a soybean field. Lewisburg Police and Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputies originally started pursuing Eddie Mosley, 44, who was wanted for felony assault warrant in Christian County. As...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBBJ

4 arrests made in Carroll County drug investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A joint investigation and a search of two homes led to four arrests. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that multiple agencies have been investigating drug activity since January in drug-free zones in both McKenzie and Huntingdon. Their news release says that a home on...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Some Audio Clips In FUMC Daycare Abuse Case Will Be Allowed

For the second time this week attorneys for the former pastor at First United Methodist Church and the church’s daycare director were back in the courtroom Friday afternoon to argue about whether audio clips from a meeting will be allowed at trial. Bill Deatherage, who represents former pastor Paige...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah doctor pleads not guilty to charges of assault, strangulation

On Tuesday, a Paducah doctor pleaded not guilty to charges of strangulation and assault. Dr. Clifford Freeman entered a not guilty plea during an arraignment hearing in Mccracken County District Court, according to the county clerk's office. They said he is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Guilty Plea#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Calloway Co#Calloway Circuit Court
wkdzradio.com

Two Children Injured In Caldwell County Wreck

Two children were transported to the hospital after a pickup truck overturned on KY 126 in Caldwell County Friday afternoon. Sheriff Chris Noel responded to the wreck just after 5:00 near Bond Cemetery Road. He says an investigation revealed that 34-year old Misty Stewart of Princeton was driving on KY 126 when for unknown reasons her truck veered off the right shoulder of the road. He says Stewart overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle causing it to exit the left side of the road and overturn.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged In Hopkinsville Rape Investigation

Police have charged a man who was a person of interest in a rape that happened on the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say around 5 pm, a 48-year-old man wearing stonewashed jeans and a white t-shirt grabbed a woman by the neck and pulled her into the woodline and raped her in the Bahama Drive area.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop leads to drug citation for Paducah man

A Paducah man received a citation for drugs following a Friday afternoon traffic stop. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said they conducted a traffic stop on McGuire Ave. on a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Dennis Park of Paducah. A deputy said he smelled an odor of illegal drugs coming from...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man wanted in Illinois arrested in Graves County, Kentucky

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County sheriff's deputies and a Kentucky State Police trooper found and arrested a man wanted on criminal charges in Illinois, the sheriff's office says. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says it received a tip earlier this week that the man — 20-year-old Malachi Johnson...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wkdzradio.com

Person Of Interest In Hopkinsville Rape Investigation Located

Police have located a man who is a person of interest in a rape that happened on the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Clayton Sumner says around 5 pm, a man wearing stonewashed jeans and a white t-shirt grabbed a woman by the neck and pulled her into the woodline and raped her in the Bahama Drive area.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Obion County Sargent & K9 Team Credited With Saving Life

Union City, Tenn.–An Obion County Sheriff’s sargent and his K9 are credited with saving someone’s life earlier this week. The team of Sgt. Tim Wright and K9 Sophia were requested by the Obion Police Department to track a man who was threatening suicide around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
OBION COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Liberty Street Crash

A man was injured in a wreck on Liberty Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a car was southbound when it hit a parked SUV pushing it off the road. The driver of the car suffered head injuries and was taken by police to the hospital to be checked out.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Police Search For Suspect In Hopkinsville Rape

Authorities are looking for a male in connection to a rape that happened on the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner says around 5 pm a man wearing stonewashed jeans and a white t-shirt grabbed a woman by the neck and pulled her into the woodline and raped her in the Bahama Drive area.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

UC Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Federal Prison

Jackson, Tenn.– Mark Allen Branch, 34, of Union City, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and for being a felon-in-possession of a firearm. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the sentence today.
UNION CITY, TN
WREG

Union City man sentenced for meth, pot

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Union City, Tennessee man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison last week for possession and intent to distribute drugs. Mark Branch, 34, has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after Dyer County Sheriffs Office said he was found with 50 grams of methamphetamine, 174.95 grams of marijuana […]
UNION CITY, TN
whopam.com

Stolen car recovered in investigation at Princeton Walmart

A shoplifting investigation at the Princeton Walmart Wednesday led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and to the arrests of two suspects. Princeton police say investigation determined 32-year old Michael Risingsun-Braden and 29-year old Jimmie Falling of Oklahoma arrived at the store in a Mazda that had been reported stolen in Oklahoma.
PRINCETON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy