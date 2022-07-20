ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Seniors! Register now for college application workshops coming up in August

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hope you’ve been enjoying your summer. Here at the guidance office — where we’re already busy planning for the upcoming school year — we’ve been fielding questions regarding the college application process. We are glad to announce that the Counseling Center will be...

Warwick Junior Police Academy holds graduation ceremony

In the outdoor theater at Kutz Camp on July 22, 2022, 20 junior cadets graduated from the inaugural Town of Warwick Police Department Junior Police Academy, a collaborative effort between the police department and the Warwick Valley Central School District. The junior cadets, district students between the ages of 10...
WARWICK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hudson Valley Ribfest canceled

The Highland Rotary Club has announced that the Hudson Valley Ribfest will not be held in August. In a prepared statement the Rotary wrote: “With vendors facing escalating costs for food, supplies, and fuel, and many struggling with staffing levels, the challenges to providing a family-friendly, affordable event were too significant to overcome. The Ribfest is not only an important fundraiser to support the Club’s many service initiatives, but it was also envisioned as a community-centered event that brought guests together for goodwill and friendship, which is a tenet of Rotary International’s mission and philosophy. We are currently exploring other options and will share details once decisions have been made. We are in the process of contacting our generous sponsors. We want to thank everyone who has supported the Ribfest over the many years. Stay tuned for some other exciting events that we are working on planning.”
HUDSON, NY
theexaminernews.com

Putnam Hospital Names New Vice President of Medical Affairs

A familiar face has joined Putnam Hospital’s leadership team. Dr. Keyur Ajbani is the new vice president of medical affairs at the facility. In his new role, Ajbani acts as a liaison between the medical staff and hospital management. He is responsible for the oversight of clinical quality and medical standards of care at Putnam Hospital. Ajbani started his position on July 11.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Why is the AARP Dissing the West Side of the Hudson River?

In the latest installment of AARP's American Road Trips series, our beautiful corner of New York State is heavily featured in an article titled "A Road Trip Through New York's Hudson Valley". The unfortunate problem is that they either severely misunderstand the definition of what the Hudson Valley is, or they simply have no idea what they're talking about.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

IBEW protests out-of-state workers brought in for local project

MONTGOMERY – Some 200 members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 363 lined Neelytown in the Town of Montgomery late Wednesday afternoon to protest the importation of out-of-state workers on a project at the Cardinal Health distribution center. Sam Fratto, the union business manager, said it is...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County Freedom Fest to include fireworks

GOSHEN – Orange County’s 2022 Freedom Fest fireworks show will be held on Friday, July 29 at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery. Freedom Fest will include a special salute to our veterans and will feature live music from the Black Dirt Bandits as well as a variety of food trucks and vendors or bring their own (No glass containers, pop-up tents, or sparklers are permitted.)
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

City pool closed, Newburgh residents try to escape the heat

During the dog days of summer, kids usually enjoy heading to city pools to cool off, but with Newburgh's pool closed this summer for renovations, neighbors had to find alternative ways to beat the heat. Xavier and other kids in Middletown have two pools to choose from to cool off...
NEWBURGH, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Goshen phone scam alert

A telephone scam is targeting Goshen residents, Goshen Central School District Superintendent Kurtis Kotes warned yesterday. “This morning, the district was made aware that a person is calling residents in an attempt to solicit business by putting names on the backs of athletic uniforms. This individual claims to work with the Goshen Central School District Athletics Office,” said Kotes. “The district is not affiliated with this person or persons, nor are any local youth leagues or recreational programs, and it appears to be a scam.”
GOSHEN, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Ocean State Job Lot Purchases ShopRite Building

NEWBURGH – Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), the region’s premier discount retail chain with 148 stores across the Northeast, recently purchased the shopping center at 88 North Plank Road in Newburgh, from The Livianos Group, LLC. It will be the chain’s 16th store in New York and its first in Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
outdoors.org

AMC 20's & 30's Harriman Takeover

The Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center200 Breakneck Road, Haverstraw, NY, 10927,. Registration is required for this activity. Join the Appalachian Mountain Club's NY-NoJ Young Members at the 2022 Harriman Takeover event! The Appalachian Mountain Club's New York/North Jersey Chapter is proud to announce our 2022 Harriman Takeover Weekend for 20s and 30s (and for those young at heart!). We're returning for another weekend long bash at the beautiful Corman Harriman Outdoor Center (CHOC) in Haverstraw, NY, approximately 37 miles north of New York City. Come join us for some spectacular hiking, rock climbing, swimming, paddling/kayaking, bonfires, and meeting other folks who are passionate about the outdoors ! Feel free to participate in our pre-arranged activities or "choose your own adventure"! Folks are more than welcome to simply kick back and relax on the beach, practice some yoga or meditate lakeside, or enjoy a riveting book! Pack board games, and bring your musical instruments if you're moved to jam! **Registration is a two-step process.** 1. Register on AMC's Activities Database. Register here on AMC's ActDB and register yourself (as well as friends/guests!) for this event. Your ActDB registration will serve as a blanket waiver for all activities during Harriman Takeover Weekend. 2. Buy your event/lodging ticket and meal tickets (Eventbrite). Buy all relevant tickets on the Eventbrite page by clicking tickets! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amc-20s-30s-harriman-takeover-tickets-336884479547 You can complete these steps in any order, but both must completed to officially register for this event and participate in activities!
HAVERSTRAW, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Human trafficking awareness training requirement sought for bar owners

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) and representatives from the Orange County Tavern & Restaurant Association and Fearless! gathered Tuesday at the Captain’s Table in Monroe to call on the Governor to sign Skoufis’ legislation (S.7360). The measure, advanced in both chambers this year, would require State Liquor Authority (SLA) bartender training programs to incorporate human trafficking awareness and reporting guidance in their curricula.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

OG Tiny House for Sale in Highland, New York

It could be considered one of the Hudson Valley's Original Tiny Homes. This 1920s cottage in West Park, New York with a Highland, New York mailing address is what old school tiny homes looked light before the movement caught on. Long before people were rolling modern styled portable tiny homes...
HIGHLAND, NY

