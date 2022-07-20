ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Internet Provider Aims to Connect More Areas in Albuquerque

By Jessica Dyer, Albuquerque Journal
Government Technology
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — A new-to-the-market internet service provider says it is ready to reach into even the most underserved parts of Albuquerque through a new licensing agreement with the city. Texas-based Vexus Fiber is venturing into New Mexico's largest city this year with plans to spend $250 million on...

