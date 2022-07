The Chicago Housing Authority will vote Tuesday on using public land at the former site of the Harold Ickes Homes in the South Loop to build a new high school. But some public housing residents and organizations say the land should be used to create more housing for people in need, and promises for housing made by elected officials have gone unfulfilled. Roderick Wilson, executive director of the Lugenia Burns Hope Center talks more about it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO