IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa alumnus Steven Ihm (’14) will return to the men’s golf program as a volunteer assistant heading into the 2022 fall season. “We are thrilled to have Steven join our team,” says Head Coach Tyler Stith. “He is one of the most accomplished players in program history and understands what it means to be a Hawkeye. The team will benefit from Steven’s professional experience and knowledge of the game.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO