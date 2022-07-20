ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: 'Exhausted' Ben Affleck's 'Full-On Meltdown' Before Wedding With Jennifer Lopez Caught On Camera

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Source: Mega

Ben Affleck allegedly lost it before we walked down the aisle with Jennifer Lopez, with insiders claiming the actor had a "full-on meltdown" after juggling too much — including his surprise nuptials to the singer. Radar has learned that Affleck is "exhausted" after trying to balance his sobriety, career, wedding with J Lo, and co-parenting with ex-wife Jen Garner, and his stress recently came to a boiling point.

His "meltdown" allegedly went down June 28, just weeks before he eloped with the Hustlers star in Las Vegas. RadarOnline.com obtained photos of Affleck appearing to be in a heated argument with actor Chris Messina on the set of their latest movie.

"Somethings really eating at him," an insider told In Touch. "There's a lot on his plate, and he's been venting to people around him — he's even lost it a few times."

Source: Mega

The source claimed that Affleck's latest project has added pressure to his already busy schedule. He's not only directing a film about how Nike's founder relentlessly pursued Michael Jordan in the '80s, but he's also starring in it. They also claimed he "lunged" at Messina during the alleged outburst.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Affleck's team for comment.

Balancing the project, his wedding with J Lo, and trying to keep the peace with Garner — all while staying sober — allegedly took a toll on the A-lister.

Affleck's film "is the first movie Ben has directed in more than six years, and he's acting in it as well," the insider noted, adding, "He's also juggling a lot of other projects, co-parenting, house hunting and working to stay sober, which is a constant battle."

Source: Mega

Despite his recent nuptials in Sin City, Affleck's wedding planning isn't over. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Argo star and J Lo are planning a full-blown celebration with family and friends at his Georgia mansion later this month, "which is a whole added level of stress," claimed the source.

While he's trying to keep his new bride happy and his career intact, he might have to step it up when it comes to his ex-wife.

Affleck allegedly didn't tell Garner about his plan to marry J Lo until hours before they said "I do."

Source: Mega

While their wedding was extremely small, J Lo still managed to fly in her glam team and manager, Benny Medina, for the event.

“Jen might have worn an old dress but she made sure her hair and makeup were brand news. It was a super small wedding, her mom, her kids, and yes, her hair and makeup team," a well-connected source told RadarOnline.com.

Regarding her manager's attendance, another insider said, "Some would agree that Benny Medina is family, others say he created J Lo and is protecting his biggest asset."

