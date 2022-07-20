ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Omar Alexander Cardenas, wanted in Sylmar killing, added to FBI's most wanted list

By CNS Author
fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Omar Alexander Cardenas, wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Sylmar in 2019, has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday. The FBI is offering...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

FBI’s Most Wanted List Adds Man from Sylmar

Omar Alexander Cardenas, wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Sylmar in 2019, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, the FBI and LAPD announced Wednesday. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylmar, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Lancaster

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Lancaster Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 20th Street and Lancaster Boulevard. “During their investigation, investigators learned witnesses traveling south on 20th Street West, observed the victim driving, heard gunshots, and saw the […]
LANCASTER, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspects in 7-Eleven robberies, fatal shootings arrested

Santa Ana police have arrested two Los Angeles men believed to be responsible for a string of robberies and murders at several 7-Eleven locations in Southern California this past month. Malik Patt (20) and Jason Payne (44) and are believed to be connected to 13 robberies and the fatal shootings...
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Murder#Most Wanted#Violent Crime#Hair Icon Barber Shop#The Pierce Street Gang#The Pacoima Van Nuys Boys#The Superior Court Of
CBS LA

Gang member who was shot at by LAPD officers in Sun Valley disappears during standoff

An armed gang member who was shot at by Los Angeles police officers is at large Friday morning in the Sun Valley area.According to the LAPD, Foothill Division gang officers were patrolling at about 7 p.m. near the 7800 block of Radford Avenue, near Strathern Street, when they saw a suspect they identified as a known gang member get out of a vehicle with what appeared to be a firearm. During a traffic stop, officers shot at the suspect.The suspect ran away and holed up in a nearby home. The area was evacuated, and officers surrounded the area and called in a SWAT team. But when SWAT officers entered the home, they found he was gone, according to the LAPD.It's not known if the suspect was hit by the gunfire. A weapon was found in the area where the shots were fired, and the LAPD says they are in the process of reviewing video of the shooting and gathering evidence.No further information was released about the suspect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

LA County District Attorney George Gascón criticized as convicted murderer freed from jail charged with new crimes

After a petition with hundreds of thousands of signatures in favor of recalling Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was submitted, he is facing outrage now that a convicted murderer who was freed from jail last November after his case was sent back to juvenile court was charged Thursday with a new series of crimes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jalopnik

An LAPD Helicopter Cost a Man His Life

Having one of the largest municipal fleets in the country has its advantages for the Los Angeles Police Department. But one of those vehicles costing someone their life is a tragic game changer. As the LA Times reports, the LAPD may want to rethink how it has its police copters respond to calls, as the noise from one cost a man his life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police shoot a man in East LA

A man was transported to the hospital Friday in unknown condition after being shot by police in East Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an officer shot the man after a possible stolen vehicle pursuit, which police responded to at around 3:15 p.m., later became a foot pursuit. It is unclear what lead up to the actual shooting.  Officials with LA County Fire responded to the scene, at Eastern and Landsdowne Avenues, at around 6:54 p.m. and transported the man to a nearby trauma center. 
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

5 arrested in connection with Long Beach fatal shooting

Police Friday announced the arrest of five people in connection with a shooting in Long Beach that left a 24-year-old man dead and a woman injured. The Long Beach Police Department reported three men approached Duwayane Thomas shortly before 11 p.m. on June 3 in the area of 14th Street and Walnut Avenue and “discharged their firearms without provocation,” according to police.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Violent street brawl breaks out in Santee Alley

LOS ANGELES - Video shows a violent brawl break out among a group of people in Santee Alley over the weekend. It happened Sunday in the area near 1150 Santee Street between E. 11th and E. 12th streets. The witness who took the video, Karissa Nachor, told FOX 11 she...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (July 11-17)

07/11/2022 @ 1530-1545. A man smashed the front passenger’s side window and removed a bag containing a laptop computer, two hard drives, and ear phones from the front floorboard. #04369. Vehicle Burglary. 500 block Westmount Drive. 07/11/2022 @ 1700-2140. An unknown suspect smashed the rear passenger’s side window and...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy