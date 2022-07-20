All the new metal albums coming out in 2022
After the chaos of the past two years, the metal world seems to be back on track, with hundred of albums released already in 2022 . But there’s still a flood of releases to come this year, including new albums from Slipknot , Megadeth , Five Finger Death Punch , Lamb Of God and more.
To help you keep on top of things, here’s a list of all the big metal albums still to be released in 2022. And check back regularly, because we’ll be updating it whenever we hear of anything new…
July 22, 2022
Fame On Fire - Welcome To The Chaos Buy now
Hatriot - The Vale Of Shadows Buy now
Imperial Triumphant - Spirit Of Ecstasy Buy now
Karl Sanders - Saurian Apocalypse Buy now
Nebula - Transmissions From Mothership Earth Buy now
Nicolas Cage Fighter - The Bones That Grew From Pain Buy now
Oceans Of Slumber - Starlight and Ash Buy now
Palisades - Reaching Hypercritical Buy now
Spite - Dedication To Flesh Buy now
Teethgrinder - Dystopia Buy now
Witchery - Nightside Buy now
July 29, 2022
Arch Enemy - Deceivers Buy Now
Blacktoothed - Juli Buy Now
Dance Gavin Dance - Jackpot Juicer Buy Now
Funeral Chic - Roman Candle Buy Now
Krisiun - Mortem Solis Buy Now
My Sleeping Karma - Atma Buy Now
Oceans - Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing EP
Reeking Aura - Blood And Bonemeal Buy Now
Stick To Your Guns - Spectre Buy Now
Torture Killer - Dead Inside EP Buy Now
August 5, 2022
Amon Amarth - The Great Heathen Army Buy now
Einherjer - Norse And Dangerous Buy now
H.E.A.T. - Force Majeure Buy now
Psycroptic - Divine Council Buy now
Soulfly - Totem Buy now
Tool - Fear Inoculum (Vinyl box set) Buy now
August 12, 2022
Boris - Heavy Rocks Buy now
Hollywood Undead - Hotel Kalifornia Buy now
Norma Jean - Deathrattle Sing For Me Buy now
August 19, 2022
Alpha Wolf/Holding Absence - The Lost & The Longing Split EP
Conan - Evidence Of Immortality Buy now
Five Finger Death Punch - Afterlife Buy now
Hammer King - Kingdemonium Buy now
Heilung - Drif Buy now
I Prevail - True Power Buy now
Orthodox - Learning To Dissolve Buy now
Russian Circles - Gnosis Buy now
Soilwork - Övergivenheten Buy now
Spirit Adrift - 20 Centuries Gone Buy now
Thundermother - Black And Gold Buy now
August 26, 2022
Brymir - Voices In The Sky Buy now
Dreadnought - The Endless Buy now
Hierophant - Death Siege Buy now
Machine Head - Of Kingdom And Crown Buy now
Sigh - Shiki Buy now
Thoughtcrimes – Altered Pasts Buy now
September 2, 2022
156/Silence - Narrative
Blind Guardian - The God Machine Buy now
Defacing God - The Resurrection Of Lilith Buy now
The Hu - Rumble Of Thunder Buy now
Kings X - Three Sides Of One Buy now
Megadeth - The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! Buy now
Miss May I - Curse Of Existence Buy now
Trial - Feed The Fire Buy now
September 9, 2022
Allen/Olzon - Army Of Dreamers Buy now
Bloodbath - Survival Of The Sickest Buy now
Crippled Black Phoenix - Banefyre Buy now
Electric Callboy - Tekkno Buy now
Fallujah - Empyrean Buy now
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 Buy now
Parkway Drive - Darker Still Buy now
Revocation - Netherheaven Buy now
Until I Wake - Inside My Head
September 16, 2022
Clutch – Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Buy now
The Darling Fire - Distortions Buy now
Destrage - SO MUCH. too much. Buy now
The Devil Wears Prada - Color Decay Buy now
Ginevera - We Belong To The Stars
Phobophilic - Enveloping Absurdity Buy now
Wolfheart – King Of The North
September 23, 2022
Gaerea - Mirage Buy now
Invictus - Unstoppable
KEN Mode - Null Buy now
Stratovarius - Survive Buy now
Venom Inc. - There's Only Black Buy now
September 30, 2022
Alice Cooper - Live From The Astroturf Buy now
Dark Forest - Ridge & Furrow EP
Dropkick Murphys - This Machine Still Kills Fascists Buy now
Slipknot – The End, So Far Buy now
Tankard - Pavlov's Dawgs Buy now
October 7, 2022
Armed For Apocalypse - Ritual Violence Buy now
Caustic Casanova - Glass Enclosed Nerve Center Buy now
Lamb Of God - Omens Buy now
Queensryche - Digital Noise Alliance
October 14, 2022
Alter Bridge - Pawns & Kings Buy now
Avoid - Cult Mentality
Boston Manor - Datura Buy now
Nothing More - Spirits Buy now
Skid Row - The Gang's All Here Buy now
Sleeping With Sirens - Complete Collapse
We Came As Romans - Darkbloom Buy now
October 21, 2022
Architects - The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit Buy now
Avatarium - Death, Where Is Your Sting Buy now
Avantasia - A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Buy now
Cabal - Magno Interitus Buy now
October 28, 2022
Devin Townsend - Lightwork
Palaye Royale - Fever Dream Buy now
Psychonaut - Violate Consensus Reality
November 4, 2022
Frank Bello - Then I'm Gone EP
November 18, 2022
Threshold - Dividing Lines Buy now
All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments / 0