All the new metal albums coming out in 2022

After the chaos of the past two years, the metal world seems to be back on track, with hundred of albums released already in 2022 . But there’s still a flood of releases to come this year, including new albums from Slipknot , Megadeth , Five Finger Death Punch , Lamb Of God and more.

To help you keep on top of things, here’s a list of all the big metal albums still to be released in 2022. And check back regularly, because we’ll be updating it whenever we hear of anything new…

July 22, 2022

Fame On Fire - Welcome To The Chaos Buy now

Hatriot - The Vale Of Shadows Buy now

Imperial Triumphant - Spirit Of Ecstasy Buy now

Karl Sanders - Saurian Apocalypse Buy now

Nebula - Transmissions From Mothership Earth Buy now

Nicolas Cage Fighter - The Bones That Grew From Pain Buy now

Oceans Of Slumber - Starlight and Ash Buy now

Palisades - Reaching Hypercritical Buy now

Spite - Dedication To Flesh Buy now

Teethgrinder - Dystopia Buy now

Witchery - Nightside Buy now

July 29, 2022

Arch Enemy - Deceivers Buy Now

Blacktoothed - Juli Buy Now

Dance Gavin Dance - Jackpot Juicer Buy Now

Funeral Chic - Roman Candle Buy Now

Krisiun - Mortem Solis Buy Now

My Sleeping Karma - Atma Buy Now

Oceans - Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing EP

Reeking Aura - Blood And Bonemeal Buy Now

Stick To Your Guns - Spectre Buy Now

Torture Killer - Dead Inside EP Buy Now

August 5, 2022

Amon Amarth - The Great Heathen Army Buy now

Einherjer - Norse And Dangerous Buy now

H.E.A.T. - Force Majeure Buy now

Psycroptic - Divine Council Buy now

Soulfly - Totem Buy now

Tool - Fear Inoculum (Vinyl box set) Buy now

August 12, 2022

Boris - Heavy Rocks Buy now

Hollywood Undead - Hotel Kalifornia Buy now

Norma Jean - Deathrattle Sing For Me Buy now

(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

August 19, 2022

Alpha Wolf/Holding Absence - The Lost & The Longing Split EP

Conan - Evidence Of Immortality Buy now

Five Finger Death Punch - Afterlife Buy now

Hammer King - Kingdemonium Buy now

Heilung - Drif Buy now

I Prevail - True Power Buy now

Orthodox - Learning To Dissolve Buy now

Russian Circles - Gnosis Buy now

Soilwork - Övergivenheten Buy now

Spirit Adrift - 20 Centuries Gone Buy now

Thundermother - Black And Gold Buy now

August 26, 2022

Brymir - Voices In The Sky Buy now

Dreadnought - The Endless Buy now

Hierophant - Death Siege Buy now

Machine Head - Of Kingdom And Crown Buy now

Sigh - Shiki Buy now

Thoughtcrimes – Altered Pasts Buy now



(Image credit: Khishigsuren Baasan)

September 2, 2022

156/Silence - Narrative

Blind Guardian - The God Machine Buy now

Defacing God - The Resurrection Of Lilith Buy now

The Hu - Rumble Of Thunder Buy now

Kings X - Three Sides Of One Buy now

Megadeth - The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! Buy now

Miss May I - Curse Of Existence Buy now

Trial - Feed The Fire Buy now

(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

September 9, 2022

Allen/Olzon - Army Of Dreamers Buy now

Bloodbath - Survival Of The Sickest Buy now

Crippled Black Phoenix - Banefyre Buy now

Electric Callboy - Tekkno Buy now

Fallujah - Empyrean Buy now

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 Buy now

Parkway Drive - Darker Still Buy now

Revocation - Netherheaven Buy now

Until I Wake - Inside My Head

September 16, 2022

Clutch – Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Buy now

The Darling Fire - Distortions Buy now

Destrage - SO MUCH. too much. Buy now

The Devil Wears Prada - Color Decay Buy now

Ginevera - We Belong To The Stars

Phobophilic - Enveloping Absurdity Buy now

Wolfheart – King Of The North



September 23, 2022

Gaerea - Mirage Buy now

Invictus - Unstoppable

KEN Mode - Null Buy now

Stratovarius - Survive Buy now

Venom Inc. - There's Only Black Buy now

(Image credit: Jonathan Weiner)

September 30, 2022

Alice Cooper - Live From The Astroturf Buy now

Dark Forest - Ridge & Furrow EP

Dropkick Murphys - This Machine Still Kills Fascists Buy now

Slipknot – The End, So Far Buy now

Tankard - Pavlov's Dawgs Buy now

October 7, 2022

Armed For Apocalypse - Ritual Violence Buy now

Caustic Casanova - Glass Enclosed Nerve Center Buy now

Lamb Of God - Omens Buy now

Queensryche - Digital Noise Alliance

October 14, 2022

Alter Bridge - Pawns & Kings Buy now

Avoid - Cult Mentality

Boston Manor - Datura Buy now

Nothing More - Spirits Buy now

Skid Row - The Gang's All Here Buy now

Sleeping With Sirens - Complete Collapse

We Came As Romans - Darkbloom Buy now

October 21, 2022

Architects - The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit Buy now

Avatarium - Death, Where Is Your Sting Buy now

Avantasia - A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Buy now

Cabal - Magno Interitus Buy now

October 28, 2022

Devin Townsend - Lightwork

Palaye Royale - Fever Dream Buy now

Psychonaut - Violate Consensus Reality

November 4, 2022

Frank Bello - Then I'm Gone EP

November 18, 2022

Threshold - Dividing Lines Buy now

