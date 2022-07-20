ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Accident Case Study: Hazardous Attitudes

Cover picture for the articleThe Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released a new episode in its Accident Case Study series. The latest video in the series, “Accident Case Study: Hazardous Attitudes,” recreates the events that led a Cessna...

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada adds additional safety messages to electronic highway signs

There were five fatal traffic collisions in Douglas County over the course of a month and a day last spring, as many as all of 2021. Statewide, there have been 187 fatalities on Nevada roads this year Nevada Department of Transportation is boosting existing traffic safety messaging on electronic highway signs with “Friday Focus” messages.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Driver in fatal runaway boat collision sentenced to 3-10 years

The driver in a Nov. 9. 2021, fatal runaway boat crash in south Carson City was sentenced Thursday to 3-10 years on two counts of reckless driving with death, according to media reports. Roney Rolando Gonzalez-Otazo, 26, was eastbound on U.S. Highway 50 when the brakes on a 2017 Ford-350...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County Health District is changing its name

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District is changing its name to Northern Nevada Public Health, Serving Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County. The Washoe County Commission and the Reno and Sparks city councils approved the name change during a concurrent meeting on Friday. It won’t become official until 2023.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Fire Teams Contain High Rise Fire in Sparks

Friday night around 8:30 p.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a high rise fire in the 900 block of Avenue of the Oaks. Previous reports claimed the fire fully involved a kitchen on the 8th floor of the building. Firefighters got to the 8th floor and contained the fire...
SPARKS, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Occurs in South Lake Tahoe

Accident on Black Bart Avenue Intersection Proves Fatal. A motorcycle crash killed a rider in South Lake Tahoe on July 20 when he was involved in an accident with a pickup truck. The accident happened at the Black Bart and Hank Monk Avenue intersection around 6:48 a.m., as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The rider, on a Yamaha motorcycle, was heading north along Black Bart Avenue when a motorist in a Toyota pickup made a left turn off Hank Monk Avenue, which caused the motorcycle to crash into the truck’s side.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2news.com

Local Firefighters Knock Down Fire at Business in South Reno

The Reno Fire Department received reports of heavy smoke coming from the Nevada Firearms Academy & Range building off Double R Blvd. They say crews responded on Saturday, July 23, 2022 around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, they were able to evacuate everyone from the building. No injuries were reported. They...
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

55-year-old Danna Forbis dead, Leonard Forbis and Deborah Castillo injured after a crash on Highway 70 (Quincy, CA)

55-year-old Danna Forbis dead, Leonard Forbis and Deborah Castillo injured after a crash on Highway 70 (Quincy, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 55-year-old Danna Forbis, from Reno, as the woman who lost her life following a single-vehicle accident that also caused injuries to 42-year-old Leonard Forbis and 34-year-old Deborah Castillo on Tuesday in Quincy. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at 12:01 p.m. on Highway 70, east of Sierra Springs Drive [...]
QUINCY, CA
SFGate

Lake Tahoe town is seeing new development — and locals are pleased

Change is coming to a small Lake Tahoe town, and this time, residents are cautiously optimistic. Located on the lake’s northwestern shore, Tahoe City is a one-stoplight kind of town — and proud of it. It has a small-town feel, with locally owned businesses, a tiny elementary school on the hill and a main street that looks the same as it did 20 years ago, even as the world beyond its limits has changed.
TAHOE CITY, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Lithium Tech Center: Nevada ready for the ‘green economy?’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -If gold and silver fueled Nevada’s economy in the 19th century, an inorganic salt,, lithium carbonate, may do much to decide its future. The opening of a *research and development center* in Reno’s industrial area Wednesday gave a crowd of government, business and university leaders a glimpse of that possibility.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Safe Embrace shelter ordered to shut down by August 15

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The services provided by Washoe County's largest safe house for victims of domestic violence are now coming to a halt. In his latest opinion, District Court Judge David Hardy refused to suspend the cease and desist order of the non-profit's business license. The judge is ordering Safe Embrace to close its safe house by August 15.
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

Stolen informant list sent to drug dealer

At least two confidential informants were reportedly threatened after an Indian Hills couple stole a list of 57 names off a state list and forwarded it to a Carson City drug dealer. Brooke Rene O’Neill, 42, and Sean David O’Neill, 53, admitted to felony counts in Douglas County district court...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

‘Bigs with Badges’ now in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new program aimed at giving local kids a role model with a law enforcement background. It also gives law enforcement the chance to mentor the youngest members of our community. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the inaugural agency to participate in the...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

