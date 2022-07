About 60 miles west of Ocala, down a lonely stretch of State Road 24, leading to Cedar Key, you will find a “blink and you’ll miss it” historical marker for the settlement of Rosewood. The area is desolate, bordered by a cypress swamp, slash pine, palms and tangled marshes. There are few dozen small houses set back from the road. Among the few commercial buildings in the area is a small white church bearing the name of Rosewood. From the looks of it, you might assume that this is one of those places where nothing very interesting ever happened. You’d be wrong.

