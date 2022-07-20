It’s Your Last Chance To Experience This Daft Punk-Inspired Adventure At Wisdome L.A.

Contact is a futuristic musical experience that transports you straight into the next generation of Daft Punk! It’s the first ever hybridization between a dance party and a space opera, featuring best in class DJs, live performers and Grammy award winning musicians that guide you on a narrative journey. The storyline? You’re a soul stuck in a simulation in a distant future, on a journey to be liberated through the legendary music of Daft Punk. During 2.5 hours, Contact elevates you to superhuman — merging humans and robots into a new Daft Punk era.

Human soul, are you ready to be freed? With all previous shows selling out, the experience takes place from August 4 to August 6. Get your tickets here before it’s too late!

The 360 experience is divided into a pre-show and a main show. During the pre-show, you’ll uncover the goal of the musical experience: to free yourself from a simulation set up by Mother, the AI in control. Mother believes she knows what’s best for you and will try to keep you in the simulation, steering you away from a futuristic world that merges humanity and technology.

The main show introduces two robots from outer space that will change your perspective. The robots reconstruct the remnants of Daft Punk’s helmet in a now extinct planet, accessing Random Access Memories where the music and iconography of the iconic band foster a deep longing for humanity and connection. Throughout the entire musical experience, cutting-edge live production, DJ sets, and incredible performances will help our robots discover their humanity and override their programming to free you from Mother’s simulation.

On top of transporting you to a futuristic world, Contact features exclusive covers of Daft Punk’s iconic music with a special emphasis on their last album, ‘Random Access Memories’. The producers of the experience take this latest album as an opportunity to envision how Daft Punk would have performed it live.

Show highlights include:

A 45-minute narrative, multimedia, and live musical reimagination of ‘ Random Access Memories’ .

An immersive state of art 3D Led Cubed stage

Cutting edge 360 immersive dome content under a 12k sq. ft. screen

Special surprise live performances and guests

An epic laser and light show

An immersive pre-show experience featuring activations and performance

At the heart of Wisdome L.A.’s cinematic dome, the new world of Daft Punk comes to life in unexpected ways…

CONTACT: A Multi-Sensory Journey Celebrating Daft Punk

August 4, 2022 20:30