HGTV’s 'Bargain Block' on Restoring Homes in Detroit

Hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas joined Cheddar News to talk about the focus their HGTV show "Bargain Block" has on restoring homes in the city of Detroit, the process behind finding the perfect places to fix up, and how they got started in the Motor City. "Detroit was popping up on social media a lot as this great place to do renovations, so I flew out. I took this red eye, 5 o'clock in the morning, landed, never had been to Michigan, and it was really great," Bynum said. “We found a couple of houses that we loved, and it just kinda took off from there.”