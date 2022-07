This article was written by Lily Plowden. Two new businesses are coming to Montgomery this fall: CAVA and Crumbl Cookies. Learn more here. The new businesses will be located in Montgomery’s Zelda Place shopping center and it will be the first location in Montgomery for both of them. Crumbl Cookies already has locations in Vestavia Hills, Huntsville, Madison and Auburn, while CAVA has a location in Madison in the works. They have become known for their rotating weekly flavors and open kitchen, which allows customers to observe the cookies being made.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO