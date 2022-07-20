Here's All 47 Republicans Who Voted For The Marriage Equality Act And Also What They Said About Their Decision To Do So

Related
“They’re coming for contraception”: 195 Republicans vote against right to birth control, condoms
All but eight House Republicans voted against a bill to codify the right to contraception federally amid concerns that the Supreme Court could overturn a decades-old ruling prohibiting states from banning contraceptives. The House voted 228 to 195 to pass the Right to Contraception Act, which would make it a...
POLITICO
Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, united on Jan. 6: Both leaders vowed to keep certifying electoral votes as a riot raged, according to new video from the day.
The Jan. 6 select panel is contrasting the conversations with Trump’s actions. Inside the room: The Jan. 6 select committee played new video Thursday night of congressional leadership speaking by phone from a secure location with then-acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Leaders in both parties urged Miller to quickly reopen the Capitol after the siege by pro-Trump rioters.
thecentersquare.com
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury
A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
House passes same-sex marriage bill, with 47 Republicans and every Democrat voting in favor
Washington — The House on Tuesday passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect marriage equality by repealing the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and providing federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples. The bill passed 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining every Democrat voting in favor of the...
Voices: Two unexpected Senators have become the most useful people in Congress due to a new vote on same-sex marriage
Rob Portman of Ohio and Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin could not be more different Senators.Rob Portman is a mild-mannered pro-business Cincinnati Republican who served as director of the Office of Management and Budget in George W Bush’s administration. His 2016 re-election campaign saw him outperform Donald Trump by 7.7 points, and when he spoke at the White House last year during the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, he also credited Trump along with President Joe Biden.Tammy Baldwin, by contrast, is a pro-labor progressive Democrat in the tradition of Bob LaFollette and Gaylord Nelson. While serving as a Congresswoman,...
Business Insider
11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution
On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
Business Insider
House Republicans' official Twitter account attacks January 6 witness that currently works for House Republicans
But the witness, Sarah Matthews, still works for Republicans in Congress.The GOP's Twitter account later deleted the attack on Matthews, which called her a "liar." The House Republicans' official Twitter account on Thursday attacked a staffer who currently works for a House Republican as she testified before the House January 6 committee. The tweet was later deleted.
In its latest term, Supreme Court reversed almost 200 years of US law and tradition upholding tribal sovereignty
Over the past 50 years, Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court have increasingly diverged in how they view the laws that relate to Indian tribes. Congress has passed significant legislation that expands tribal governments’ sovereignty and control over their land, while the Supreme Court has ignored and reversed long-standing principles of federal Indian law that protected tribal sovereignty and prevented the states from exercising authority in Indian country. This trend at the court was seen most recently in a ruling from late June, which, as one longtime court observer put it, wiped away “centuries of tradition and practice.” Justice...
ProPublica
A Government Official Helped Them Register. Now They’ve Been Charged With Voter Fraud.
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. His last night as a prisoner in North Florida, Kelvin Bolton couldn’t sleep. Fifty-five years old, with a wispy goatee the same color as the gray flecks in his hair, he was about to get out after serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for theft and battery. The last time he’d seen his brothers and sisters at a big family gathering, he’d marched onto the dance floor ostentatiously, turned away and wrapped his arms around himself to caress his own back. As he swayed goofily to the music, everybody laughed.
Analysis: The GOP's long silence on same-sex marriage is over
Forty-seven. That's the number of House Republicans who favor marriage equality. A little more than one-fifth of the caucus, or a little less than one-quarter. It is maybe more than you expected, maybe less. The truth, is we didn't know how Republican members felt until Tuesday, when the House voted...
Republicans Squeezed Over Same-Sex Marriage Protections
House-passed legislation codifying protections for same-sex marriage is dividing Republican lawmakers in Congress after support for marriage equality hit a record high last month. Forty-seven out of 211 House Republicans voted for the bill on Tuesday, which Democrats brought forward amid fears the Supreme Court will overturn its 2015 ruling...
Column: He surveyed 8,600 Americans about political violence. The results are beyond scary
UC Davis study: Half of respondents expect civil war, 40% believe whites are threatened, 12% prepared to act.
Daily Beast
This Abortion Provider Was Welcomed With Open Arms. Then She Found Out About Her New Neighbors.
Diane Derzis is no stranger to fringe anti-abortion activists attacking her work. But even by her standards, it’s been a hell of a year. As the owner of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade last month, Derzis had a front-row seat to the dismantling of the constitutional protection for the right to abortion.
U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON — Both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House voted Tuesday to enshrine the right to same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law, though the bill’s path forward in the Senate is unclear. The 267-157 bipartisan vote stemmed from concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn the constitutional right to […] The post U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
On This Day: Apollo 11 astronauts splash down
July 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1679, New Hampshire became a royal colony of the British crown. In 1847, after 17 months and many miles of travel, Brigham Young led 148 Mormon pioneers into Utah's Valley of the Great Salt Lake. In 1956, Dean Martin and...
BuzzFeed
