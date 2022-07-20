ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Here's All 47 Republicans Who Voted For The Marriage Equality Act And Also What They Said About Their Decision To Do So

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

The House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage act 267–157. All 220 Democrats voted for the bill, with 47 Republicans joining them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDmaY_0gmWE8Hs00

According to the New York Times , the bill would "codify the federal protections for same-sex couples that were put in place in 2015, when the Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges established same-sex marriage as a right under the 14th Amendment."

CSPAN

Here's all 47 Republicans who voted for the bill and what they had to say about it (if they said anything at all).

1. Nancy Mace: South Carolina

We just passed the Respect for Marriage Act out of the House. I’m a big fan of marriage, having done it a few times. And If gay couples want to be as happily or miserably married as straight couples, more power to them. Trust me on this. ❤️🇺🇸

@NancyMace 10:21 PM - 19 Jul 2022

2. Mike Carey: Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrCaX_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

3. Kat Cammack: Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COHp4_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

4. Kelly Armstrong: North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9rDq_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

5. Don Bacon: Nebraska

As a person of faith, I believe in the traditional definition of marriage. However, I do not believe the government should dictate who can marry each other based on gender, race, or ethnicity. Read my full statement here ⬇️https://t.co/JmqOgzrBQF

@RepDonBacon 10:35 PM - 19 Jul 2022

6. Cliff Bentz: Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBY2z_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

7. Ken Calvert: California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUSOn_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

8. Liz Cheney: Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkkqE_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

9. John Curtis: Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJcqv_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

10. Chris Stewart: Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8beH_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Pool / Getty Images

11. Lee Zeldin: New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JuXgc_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

12. Michael Waltz: Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqS7k_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Riccardo Savi / Getty Images for Concordia Summit

13. David Valadao: California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IezXm_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

14. Rodney Davis: Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QetHi_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

15. Ashley Hinson: Iowa

I voted for the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation that respects &amp; maintains settled law. Now, Democrats need to focus on policies that will help families: lowering costs for groceries &amp; gas, securing our border to keep our communities safe &amp; getting our economy working again.

@RepAshleyHinson 10:02 PM - 19 Jul 2022

16. Mike Turner: Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwerN_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

17. Adam Kinzinger: Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCpLj_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

18. Mike Garcia: California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453xHp_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

19. Jefferson Van Drew: New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIC84_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Chip Somodevilla / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

20. Darrell Issa: California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWTLG_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

21. Fred Upton: Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtX5q_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

22. Dan Meuser: Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTEKX_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

23. Dan Newhouse: Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NrbU_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

24. Peter Meijer: Michigan

While I do not believe either Loving v Virginia or Obergefell v Hodges will be overturned, the Supreme Court has asked Congress to do its job and tonight we did just that with the Respect for Marriage Act, which I voted in favor of. The bill is pretty straight forward… (1/3)

@RepMeijer 11:20 PM - 19 Jul 2022

25. Mariannette Miller-Meeks: Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MD8Ou_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

26. Mario Diaz-Balart: Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlIhe_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

27. Chris Jacobs: New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgz8s_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

28. Ann Wagner: Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24B5Rq_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Pool / Getty Images

29. Jay Obernolte: California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Z02p_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

30. Burgess Owens: Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvnsG_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Pool / Getty Images

31. Blake Moore: Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHeTU_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

32. Carlos Gimenez: Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glNzg_0gmWE8Hs00
Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

33. Tom Emmer: Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAqrm_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

34. Scott Perry: Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y21T7_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

35. Brian Fitzpatrick: Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtdQA_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

36. Tom Rice: South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Piutf_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Pool / Getty Images

37. Nicole Malliotakis: New York

GOP Rep Nicole Malliotakis’ statement declaring she’ll vote to codify same-sex marriage and restating her regret for voting against the bill when she served in the NY Assembly.

@kadiagoba 03:27 PM - 19 Jul 2022

38. Tony Gonzales: Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmjHT_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

39. Maria Elvira Salazar: Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FI31f_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

40. Andrew Garbarino: New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHt08_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

41. Anthony Gonzalez: Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfHWw_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

42. Mike Simpson: Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fgl84_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Caroline Brehman / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

43. Elise Stefanik: New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwsQU_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

44. David Joyce: Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458NpV_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

45. Bryan Steil: Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YC0KM_0gmWE8Hs00
Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

46. John Katko: New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pzkI_0gmWE8Hs00
Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

47. Brian Mast: Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKXO3_0gmWE8Hs00

No statement on social media.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, united on Jan. 6: Both leaders vowed to keep certifying electoral votes as a riot raged, according to new video from the day.

The Jan. 6 select panel is contrasting the conversations with Trump’s actions. Inside the room: The Jan. 6 select committee played new video Thursday night of congressional leadership speaking by phone from a secure location with then-acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Leaders in both parties urged Miller to quickly reopen the Capitol after the siege by pro-Trump rioters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Newsweek

N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury

A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Voices: Two unexpected Senators have become the most useful people in Congress due to a new vote on same-sex marriage

Rob Portman of Ohio and Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin could not be more different Senators.Rob Portman is a mild-mannered pro-business Cincinnati Republican who served as director of the Office of Management and Budget in George W Bush’s administration. His 2016 re-election campaign saw him outperform Donald Trump by 7.7 points, and when he spoke at the White House last year during the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, he also credited Trump along with President Joe Biden.Tammy Baldwin, by contrast, is a pro-labor progressive Democrat in the tradition of Bob LaFollette and Gaylord Nelson. While serving as a Congresswoman,...
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

House Republicans' official Twitter account attacks January 6 witness that currently works for House Republicans

But the witness, Sarah Matthews, still works for Republicans in Congress.The GOP's Twitter account later deleted the attack on Matthews, which called her a "liar." The House Republicans' official Twitter account on Thursday attacked a staffer who currently works for a House Republican as she testified before the House January 6 committee. The tweet was later deleted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
Person
Bill Clark
Person
Dan Meuser
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Kelly Armstrong
Person
John Katko
Person
Lee Zeldin
The Conversation U.S.

In its latest term, Supreme Court reversed almost 200 years of US law and tradition upholding tribal sovereignty

Over the past 50 years, Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court have increasingly diverged in how they view the laws that relate to Indian tribes. Congress has passed significant legislation that expands tribal governments’ sovereignty and control over their land, while the Supreme Court has ignored and reversed long-standing principles of federal Indian law that protected tribal sovereignty and prevented the states from exercising authority in Indian country. This trend at the court was seen most recently in a ruling from late June, which, as one longtime court observer put it, wiped away “centuries of tradition and practice.” Justice...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
ProPublica

A Government Official Helped Them Register. Now They’ve Been Charged With Voter Fraud.

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. His last night as a prisoner in North Florida, Kelvin Bolton couldn’t sleep. Fifty-five years old, with a wispy goatee the same color as the gray flecks in his hair, he was about to get out after serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for theft and battery. The last time he’d seen his brothers and sisters at a big family gathering, he’d marched onto the dance floor ostentatiously, turned away and wrapped his arms around himself to caress his own back. As he swayed goofily to the music, everybody laughed.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Analysis: The GOP's long silence on same-sex marriage is over

Forty-seven. That's the number of House Republicans who favor marriage equality. A little more than one-fifth of the caucus, or a little less than one-quarter. It is maybe more than you expected, maybe less. The truth, is we didn't know how Republican members felt until Tuesday, when the House voted...
POLITICS
HuffPost

Republicans Squeezed Over Same-Sex Marriage Protections

House-passed legislation codifying protections for same-sex marriage is dividing Republican lawmakers in Congress after support for marriage equality hit a record high last month. Forty-seven out of 211 House Republicans voted for the bill on Tuesday, which Democrats brought forward amid fears the Supreme Court will overturn its 2015 ruling...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

This Abortion Provider Was Welcomed With Open Arms. Then She Found Out About Her New Neighbors.

Diane Derzis is no stranger to fringe anti-abortion activists attacking her work. But even by her standards, it’s been a hell of a year. As the owner of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade last month, Derzis had a front-row seat to the dismantling of the constitutional protection for the right to abortion.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON — Both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House voted Tuesday to enshrine the right to same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law, though the bill’s path forward in the Senate is unclear.  The 267-157 bipartisan vote stemmed from concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn the constitutional right to […] The post U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
UPI News

On This Day: Apollo 11 astronauts splash down

July 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1679, New Hampshire became a royal colony of the British crown. In 1847, after 17 months and many miles of travel, Brigham Young led 148 Mormon pioneers into Utah's Valley of the Great Salt Lake. In 1956, Dean Martin and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
