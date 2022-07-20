"I Felt Devastated And Powerless" — This Woman's Story Of Her Landlord Trying To Raise Her Rent An Extra $700 Proves It's Becoming Impossible To Live Anywhere Right Now

interesting how everyone says if you don't like it move or buy a house. Not so easy when there's companies buying up all the properties making it even harder for the everyday people. So easy for people to say "just move"
I charge a low rent in a very nice area. I have others available but it's difficult to finding good renters. To many dead beats and I don't want the hassle.
In 2020, Joe Potato decided that nobody needed to pay their rent. However, mortgages still needed to be paid. So although landlords were not receiving income as rent, they had to figure out how to pay their mortgage... month after month after month, or else lose their residence. For some, their rental building was their retirement income. So people received unemployment, a bonus of $3000 a month, then the child tax refund. In addition to NOT needing to pay rent and lots qualified for food stamps AND they received an extra hundred or two each month on food stamps. Yet... couldn't pay their rent. Now they cry, because landlords try to make back what they lost?? Cry me a river!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
