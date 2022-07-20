ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Harry Potter" Actor Miriam Margolyes Claims Arnold Schwarzenegger Farted In Her Face On Purpose

By larryfitzmaurice
 3 days ago

You know Miriam Margolyes from her appearances in the Harry Potter film series as Professor Sprout.

Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Miriam has appeared in many TV shows and movies throughout her career — including the 1999 action film End of Days , which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger .

Mca / courtesy Everett Collection

During a recent appearance on the podcast I've Got News for You , Miriam revealed that she wasn't a fan of Arnold's behavior on set — she said he farted in her face while filming, on purpose.

Isabel Infantes / PA Images via Getty Images

Miriam said she "didn't care for" the action superstar and former California governor, claiming that "he's a bit too full of himself."

Mca / Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

She then said that Arnold "deliberately" farted in her face during filming.

Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

"He farted in my face,” she said. “Now, I fart, of course I do, but I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

Miriam claimed that Arnold farted during a scene where they were filming her character's death. "He was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn't escape and lying on the floor," she said. "And he just farted."

Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

She said that Arnold didn't fart during a take, instead doing so while cameras weren't rolling. "I still haven't forgiven him for it," she added.

David M. Benett / Getty Images

Arnold hasn't responded to Miriam's comments yet, but we'll let you know if he does.

Maarten De Boer / via Getty Images

... ....
2d ago

imagine being so out of touch and so petty, you hold a grudge against someone for 30 years because they farted on you. what a sad and pathetic life she must have.

Common Sense
3d ago

Can't be 100% certain he farted on purpose. Sometimes when you gotta go... you gotta go NOW!!! Let's loose on its own...

Tyler Conley
2d ago

I would be upset too, just look at what it did to her face. Bless this woman for her bravery.

