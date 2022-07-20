ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

POLICE REPORTS: ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT, DRUG BUST

By Hometown2
 4 days ago

Police have charged a McKeesport man with simple assault and harassment for an incident last Thursday along Wayne Avenue. Indiana Borough Police say that they were called out to the...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold man accused of illegally firing gun in New Kensington

An Arnold man is facing charges after New Kensington police say he fired a gun near a child. New Kensington police charged Gabriel Garfield Golding, 27, of Leishman Avenue on Thursday with recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm. In a criminal complaint against Golding, police said the incident...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Springdale police accuse tree trimmer of failing to finish work after cashing check

Springdale police charged the owner of a tree trimming company with felony counts of fraud after a homeowner accused him of cashing a check for work that was never completed. John Francis Kotvas Jr., 38, whose last known address was in the 400 block of Short Street in Plum, faces two felony counts of home improvement fraud, according to court records.
SPRINGDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Township man charged in double homicide found competent to stand trial

A Westmoreland County judge has ruled that a Penn Township man charged with the 2021 killings of his father and aunt is competent to stand trial. Police contend Neal M Hubish, 42, killed his father, Arthur Hubish, 71, and aunt Maria Puskarich, 76, inside their Burrell Hill Road home on Nov. 9. Arthur Hubish was pronounced dead at the scene, while Puskarich died on her way to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, police said.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Slamming Woman’s Head into Door During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly slamming a woman’s head into a door during a domestic dispute. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, July 20, filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Scott Alan Hockman in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man offers $2,000 reward to find stolen guns

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is offering $2,000 dollar reward, months after a Johnstown home was broken into. Eric Murphy is a vintage gun collector, but in August of 2021 his mother’s house was broken into and 13 antique guns were stolen. The weapons that were ransacked include eight Winchester Rifles, one Browning […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
u92radio.com

MAN INVOLVED IN PHILLY TO INDIANA DRUG RING SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS IN PRISON

A former Indiana man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison and probation after that for drug and money laundering related crimes. On Wednesday, Senior U.S. Judge Kim Gibson ordered Ahmed “Med” Doumbia to serve 97 months in federal prison and four years of probation at a sentencing hearing in the federal court in Johnstown. According to U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a news release, Doumbia conspired with others to distribute meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between July of 2018 and May of 2020, and for laundering money during that same time period. The case was the result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is headed by the FBI and included members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security, ATF, State Police and Indiana Borough Police.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Receives 8 Year Sentence for Drug Trafficking

JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Indiana, PA, has been sentenced in federal court to a total of 97 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release on his convictions of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine base, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Duo busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon duo was busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona just days after the alleged supplier for one of them was arrested. Altoona police arrested 24-year-old Noah Hess and 22-year-old Mackenzie Chaney after both came into the city June 10, reportedly to deal heroin with an informant. According to police, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Report: Drunk Somerset County man leads park ranger on chase

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Markleton man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a park ranger in his side-by-side while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The incident happened on June 17 in Jefferson Township, according to court documents. A Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) ranger from Forbes State Forest […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

