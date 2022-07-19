ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

FALSE IDENTIFICATION SCAM REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH

By Hometown4
u92radio.com
 3 days ago

In addition to the scams reported by state police earlier today, Indiana Borough Police report a separate scam that deals with someone falsely representing themselves to solicit money from residents....

www.u92radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Police investigating wallet theft in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Patton Township Police Department is investigating a wallet theft from Target on July 2. Police say that on July 2, the suspected woman (pictured below) used a credit card from the stolen wallet to spend $406 at the North Atherton Street Walmart. The woman is described as a white, middle-aged […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
u92radio.com

VARIETY OF CALLS REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911

Indiana County first responders dealt with a wide variety of incidents on Thursday and early this morning. The first incident of Thursday was reported at 1:30 in the afternoon as a vehicle accident was reported on Glenwood Avenue in Glen Campbell Borough. The collision also resulted in utility lines down, which was reported two minutes later on the same road. Glen Campbell fire fighters were dispatched at the time. About an hour and a half later, Glen Campbell fire crews were called out again. This time it was for a tree down on Gypsy Road in Montgomery Township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Indiana, PA
Indiana, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
WTAJ

Man identified, taken into custody after standoff in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person is in custody in Tyrone after a standoff with police that lasted more than 15 hours. John Wineland, 54, of Tyrone was taken into custody after the standoff and will face charges through Tyrone District Court. First, he’ll be taken to the hospital for evaluation, Trooper Fox with […]
TYRONE, PA
WJAC TV

Windber man dies of injuries sustained in Scalp Ave. crash, coroner says

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Authorities say one of three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Scalp Ave. in Cambria County has died. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says 20-year-old Toby Shreffler from Windber died Wednesday evening in the ICU at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. He...
WINDBER, PA
u92radio.com

MAN INVOLVED IN PHILLY TO INDIANA DRUG RING SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS IN PRISON

A former Indiana man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison and probation after that for drug and money laundering related crimes. On Wednesday, Senior U.S. Judge Kim Gibson ordered Ahmed “Med” Doumbia to serve 97 months in federal prison and four years of probation at a sentencing hearing in the federal court in Johnstown. According to U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a news release, Doumbia conspired with others to distribute meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between July of 2018 and May of 2020, and for laundering money during that same time period. The case was the result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is headed by the FBI and included members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security, ATF, State Police and Indiana Borough Police.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fraud
abc27.com

Derry Township Police investigating thefts from vehicles

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Derry Township, Dauphin County are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles that occurred on Saturday, July 16. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Police say that two males...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dog missing from Trafford family found dead in Braddock

One day after an Armstrong County woman was charged with theft after police say she failed to return a dog she was pet sitting for a Trafford family, the animal was found dead near railroad tracks in Braddock. Eva Hodgdon, owner of the 1-year-old German shepherd named Nani Nyx, said...
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville man accused of assault, pointing gun at relative during argument in Irwin

An Allegheny County man was arrested this week by Irwin police on charges of assaulting and pointing a loaded gun at a relative during an argument July 7. Raymond T. Musgrove Jr., 18, of Monroeville, was arraigned on multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
MONROEVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
butlerradio.com

Two Injured After Chain Reaction Crash On Route 8

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Butler Township. The four vehicle accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 South and McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police say 38-year-old Amanda Beck of Butler was speeding while approaching...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has received emails from viewers about a large number of fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg, Allegheny County. Watch the report from Dravosburg: Click the video player above. The lake is owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The entrance was...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
u92radio.com

A LIGHT ACTIVITY DAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS

First responders had a light day of duty on Wednesday. Indiana fire fighters were summoned to St. Andrews Village on Indian Springs Road at 11:21 yesterday for an automatic fire alarm activation that turned out to be a false alarm. Cherryhill Township firefighters were dispatched to the Ray Road area at 6:32 PM for what has been described by Indiana County 911 as an “unknown fire in the woods”. Fire chief Jody Rainey said that it was a controlled burn clearing brush in a field nearby.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crews clear crashed rig, fuel spill, traffic restrictions on Turnpike near Irwin

Westbound traffic restrictions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike were cleared at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, more than four hours after a tractor-trailer crashed into a barrier at the Irwin interchange. No injuries were reported in the wreck, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m., according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. The...
IRWIN, PA
wtae.com

Washington County child flown to hospital after cat attack

A child from Washington County was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital Tuesday after their family called 911 when they were attacked by a cat. Washington County dispatch said the call came in around 1 p.m. and crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Seventh Street in the California borough.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
capecoddaily.com

Missing 4-year-old in Sagamore found safe

SAGAMORE – A search was underway in the Cranberry Highway area of Sagamore for a missing 4-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon. Bourne and State Police were on scene and Bourne Fire had requested the Barnstable County Tech Rescue team to assist in the search. A K-9 tracking dog was working the scene and a Mass State […] The post Missing 4-year-old in Sagamore found safe appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SAGAMORE, PA
WTAJ

3 rushed to hospital after crash on Scalp Ave. in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A three-car accident in Richland Township shut down a section of Scalp Avenue Tuesday evening. The accident was reported around 7:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of Scalp Avenue, near the KFC. The road was shut down between Luray Avenue and Burk Avenue into the overnight hours. Three people were […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy