ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Is Houston any better than Atlanta?

tigerdroppings.com
 3 days ago

Seems like most baws on here are quick to shite on ATL but defend Houston. I haven't been to Houston enough to really comment, but it seems like a flatter, slightly hotter version of ATL with not as much tree cover. Seems like the demographics and infrastructure are similar, with ATL...

www.tigerdroppings.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Marlins rookie Meyer leaves game after Soler goes on IL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Highly touted Miami Marlins rookie pitcher Max Meyer left in the first inning of Saturday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent injury. In his second career start, Meyer faced just three batters and threw 10 pitches before exiting after being met on the mound by manager Don Mattingly and an athletic trainer. The 23-year-old Meyer made his debut last Saturday, losing to Philadelphia at home. The Marlins selected him third overall in the 2020 draft. Earlier in the day, the Marlins placed left fielder Jorge Soler, last year’s World Series MVP with Atlanta, on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. In his first year with Miami, Soler is hitting .207 with 13 home runs in 72 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Michigan State
State
California State
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Dallas, GA
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Cobb, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Atlanta, GA
Houston, TX
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy