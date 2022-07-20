Big & Rich headlines the Fayette County Fair Saturday night

The Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday was the third largest in history, with the jackpot topping off at $660 million. Nearly 200 boys and girls from first through eigth grade participated in the free camp. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the victims are Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both...
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home. A jury in Linn County has now convicted this man of pretending to be an officer before attacking an older couple in their home. Updated: 2 hours ago. Sofia DeMartino from Horizons joins us to talk about...
A Waterloo area school is closing down, but it could be getting a second life thanks to a few key players. News came out earlier this year that Elk Run Preschool would be closing its doors at the end of the school year. On June 6th, school staff shared a...
JANESVILLE, Iowa — The mayor of a small northeast Iowa town died when a 14-year-old driver's education student collided with another vehicle, authorities said. Gregory "Mike" Harter, 71, the mayor of Fairbank, died at the scene of the crash Monday morning on U.S. 218 near Janesville, city officials said.
UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
An eastern Iowa family who lives near Waverly, and close to the Cedar River, had a garden that was being enjoyed a little too much by raccoons. So, they decided to put out a cage in the hopes they could capture the offender(s). Oh, they caught something alright, just not what they were expecting.
A former Waterloo dentist has had his license restricted after the Iowa Dental Board he was not competent to place dental implants, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Dr. Paymun Bayatt, now of Sioux City, was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants. A patient of Bayatt’s in Waterloo complained to the Board which led to an investigation. Bayatt has agreed to not place implants. The Board warned Bayatt that any future violations will result in disciplinary action.
A Waterloo man has been arrested after using a neighbor’s ladder to break into another neighbor’s apartment, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 38 year old Joseph Roster admitted to using the ladder to break into the apartment of his upstairs neighbor and stealing an item and placing it in his own apartment. The victim reported Roster had been acting strangely, including bringing her new locks for her apartment door that would have given anybody access to her living quarters who had a key to the common front door. Roster has been charged with second degree Burglary and first degree Stalking. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking more than $55,000 from a pest control business where she was an accountant, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Amanda Hall was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Theft and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. She allegedly took $55,500 from Aable Pest Control between September 2020 and November 2021. Hall had left the company before her alleged crimes were discovered in December.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A manufacturer that opened a plant in Dyersville earlier this year already is planning to expand both its staffing and its footprint. Zero Zone, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of commercial refrigerator systems, currently employs 26 people in Dyersville to construct the systems on two production lanes, according to Rick Steer, vice president and general manager for Zero Zone’s systems division.
Waterloo, IA – According to the police officials, all three suspects were arrested and taken into custody after a two-year investigation into a drug organization centered in the City of Culiacán, State of Sinaloa, Mexico. The suspects, later identified as 46-year-old Richard Mohorne, 22-year-old Megan Heying and 31-year-old...
The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District has named Anjuli Myers as the next principal of its Junior High and High School, which serves grades 7-12. Her hire will be official pending the formal background check and school board approval. Myers will be replacing Andy McQuillen who resigned recently (subject to release...
WAVERLY, Iowa-- Jeff Hill '90 and Jeff Voss '89, two Wartburg wrestling alumni, were named finalists for the 2021-22 National High School Coach of the Year, the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) announced in February. The banquet took place in June. All nominees must be active head coaches...
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — 24 hours after a drag racing incident, the Cedar Falls Police Department (CFPD) announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man for careless driving. On Tuesday, CFPD were informed that two vehicles were drag racing on Highway 58 around 9:30 p.m. The officer on site tried...
CRESCO - Randall Oelmann of Cresco unexpectedly took two days of PTO on July 11-12 from his job at Alum-Line. He had a good excuse. Oelmann had to cash in his $100,000 winning “Cash” scratch game!. “Saturday morning, between 9:30 and 10, I went to (Cresco) Fareway to...
Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
