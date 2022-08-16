Vidgo Review 2022: Everything To Know About One of The Newest Live TV Streaming Services

Being one of the newer live TV streaming services to hit the market, Vidgo TV is one worth taking a look at. Launched in December of 2019, the service started out with over 65 live channels and has continuously increased to over 110 channels in its base subscription. With Vidgo, you’ll have access to a wide variety of options for entertainment, kids, lifestyle, news, and sports.

Vidgo streaming offers college sports fans one of the most comprehensive sports availabilities in the streaming market . You’ll find six ESPN channels , FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, and more. However, the service does leave the user with a few sacrifices. In this Vidgo review, we’ll cover everything you need to know about Vidgo TV’s plans, pricing, and channel options to help you decide if Vidgo TV is the right streaming service for you.

What plans does Vidgo offer?

Package Cost Per Month Number of Channels Ads? English Plus $59.95 110+ Yes English Premium $79.95 150+ Yes Spanish Mas $29.95 45+ Yes

English Plus Package

Vidgo’s English Plus package offers over 110 live channels for $59.95 per month, but your subscription renews every 90 days ($179.85 per billing period). Vidgo doesn’t currently offer a free trial. But, the service does include a small discount for new subscribers that choose the three-month billing period, which brings the first 90-day subscription down to $53 per month ($159 total). With this package, you’ll find a wide variety of entertainment, including popular channels like A&E, ABC, beIN Sports, Comedy Central, Disney Channel , Hallmark, and Magnolia Network.

But, where Vidgo truly stands out is in its sports lineup. Sports fans of every kind have plenty of options available, including six ESPN channels, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, and the NFL Network. The service is especially robust when it comes to college sports, being one of the only live TV streaming services that provide access to all four of the major NCAA channels: Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

However, this package does come with a few downsides. There’s currently no DVR cloud storage available with the English Plus plan, and several key channels are missing, such as AMC, CBS, NBC, Turner Classic Movies, and TNT . The service also lacks many of the local networks carrying regional sports. But, Vidgo does make up for it with an interesting feature.

With the TV Everywhere feature, you’ll be able to access local networks that Vidgo itself doesn’t carry through the networks’ own apps for free. With this feature, you’ll be able to access over 30 live channels such as ABC, FOX, FOX News, MTV, and Paramount Network without paying for an additional subscription. The function also allows you to stream live shows and movies without interfering with your three simultaneous device streams. To use the TV Everywhere feature, download and open the app for your network of choice, and log in using your Vidgo username and password. You’ll then be able to start watching the network live.

English Premium Package

Vidgo’s strengths lie in general entertainment and college sports, no matter which package you choose. Upgrading to the English Premium package gives you access to over 150 live channels for $79.95 per month. Like the Pro package, there is no free trial available. However, the service offers a small discount on the first 90-day subscription period for new subscribers that choose quarterly billing periods, bringing the monthly subscription price down to $66.33 ($198.99 total).

With this plan, you’ll have access to everything offered with Vidgo English Pro, as well as further entertainment options, including NFL RedZone, The Carol Burnett Show, Estrella TV, MTV: LIVE, and HSN. Vidgo also recently added a DVR function for the Premium plan, giving you unlimited DVR cloud storage for up to nine months.

Spanish Mas Package

Vidgo separates itself from the pack with its Spanish Mas package. It’s one of the first live TV streaming services to have plans entirely dedicated to Spanish speakers. While most services offer Spanish-language add-ons with a handful of channels, Vidgo provides a unique subscription option, so you won’t need to pay for the English-language channels if you don’t want them.

The Spanish Mas package offers 50 live channels for $29.95 per month. You’ll also find a small discount for your first three months when signing up for the quarterly billing cycle, bringing the price down to $25 per month — a great deal for one of the best Spanish-language channel lineups in the live streaming space. With Vidgo’s Spanish Mas package, you’ll find plenty of entertainment channels, like A3CINE, Azteca America, Discovery en Espanol, FOX Life, History en Espanol, Nat Geo Mundo, Telefe, and WAP America. It also has various sports options, including beIN Sports and beIN Sports Espanol, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, and TyC Sports.

To add even more channels to the lineup, you’ll have access to the TV Everywhere feature, which lets you log into your favorite networks’ apps using your Vidgo credentials. The only downside? Vidgo’s Spanish Mas package doesn’t include the DVR function. Currently, the only package offering DVR cloud storage is the English Premium package.

Which add-on features does Vidgo offer?

While most live TV streaming services offer add-ons to enhance your subscription, Vidgo isn’t one of them. You’ll find an impressive channel lineup of Vidgo channels no matter which package you choose, but you’ll be limited to the channels available for your plan of choice. So without using an additional streaming service, you won’t have access to premium networks like Cinemax, EPIX, SHOWTIME, or STAR on your streaming devices.

Does Vidgo offer sports content?

One of Vidgo’s greatest strengths lies in its range of sports channels. You’ll have access to six ESPN channels, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, NFL Network, NFL Redzone, and Stadium. It’s also one of the few live TV streaming services that provide access to all four NCAA channels: Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. The service offers solid coverage of most major sports but lacks the local networks that carry live MLB , NFL, and NBA games .

But where Vidgo lacks in its channel lineup, it makes up for it with the TV Everywhere feature. With TV Everywhere, you’ll be able to log into the apps for your favorite networks using your Vidgo username and password. With this feature, you’ll gain access to over 30 additional channels for free, including ABC and FOX, to catch the MLB, NFL, and NBA games that Vidgo itself doesn’t provide. Overall, Vidgo is an excellent option for college sports fans, but options like FuboTV or YouTube TV may be better for regional sports networks.

How does Vidgo compare to other streaming services?

Streaming Service Cost Per Month Number of Channels Ads? Free Trial? Vidgo $59.95+ 110+ Yes No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 + 75+ Ad-free option No Sling TV $35+ 31+ Yes Yes FuboTV $69.99+ 124+ Yes Yes YouTube TV $64.99+ 85+ Yes Yes

When it comes to general entertainment, Vidgo offers decidedly more channels in its core package than Sling TV or Hulu . So if you’re looking for a wide variety of sports and entertainment for a reasonable price, Vidgo is a great option with a little bit of everything. However, unlike Sling TV and other streaming platforms , Vidgo doesn’t include premium add-ons like SHOWTIME and STARZ that viewers may want. With this in mind, Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV may be better options for premium channels and DVR capability.

What are the downsides of Vidgo?

While Vidgo offers a great channel lineup for the average viewer, it does come with a few downsides. For example, most live TV streaming services offer add-on packages with additional premium channels, as well as DVR functionality to save their favorite shows. Vidgo, however, doesn’t provide add-ons and only offers DVR cloud storage with its Premium plan. It also lacks several regional sports networks, limiting the amount of major sports you’ll be able to watch on the platform. Subscribing can also get confusing, as users need to decide between a monthly or quarterly billing cycle.

What makes Vidgo stand out?

Vidgo excels when it comes to its Spanish-language package, offering one of the most extensive Spanish-language lineups available with live TV streaming services. Where most services offer add-ons with a handful of Spanish-language channels, Vidgo has a dedicated package for a low monthly cost, allowing viewers to skip the English channels if they don’t want them.

In addition to this, the TV everywhere function is a unique feature that increases your channel availability without the additional cost. Using your Vidgo username and password, you can log into your favorite networks’ apps for free, giving you access to over 30 additional channels to enjoy. This comes in handy, as Vidgo’s channel lineup lacks a few popular networks that viewers may be interested in.

How to subscribe to Vidgo?

Subscribing to Vidgo is simple. Here’s how to get started:

Visit the Vidgo website and select the plan and billing cycle of your choice Click “Get Started” on your selection Input your personal and billing information Click “Submit” and start streaming

How to cancel my Vidgo subscription?

To cancel your Vidgo subscription, log into your account on the Vidgo website. Then, from your account dashboard, click “Cancel Subscription.” Autopay will be automatically turned off, and your subscription will run for the remainder of the billing cycle.

If you choose to cancel your Vidgo subscription, you’ll have access to Vidgo for the remainder of your billing cycle. However, be sure to cancel before your subscription renews.

Is Vidgo worth it?

Vidgo TV is a comprehensive choice for cord-cutters to get a wide variety of sports, news, and entertainment at an affordable price. The channel lineup includes many popular entertainment channels to watch your favorite movies and TV shows, as well as a solid lineup of college sports.

However, the service lacks certain networks such as AMC, CBS, NBC, Turner Classic Movies, TNT, and regional sports networks you may want access to. And unfortunately, you won’t find DVR cloud storage on its Pro and Spanish Mas plans, meaning you won’t be able to save your favorite shows or games to watch later. If you’re looking for more regional sports, add-on options, or DVR capabilities, streaming services such as FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV are solid alternative choices.

