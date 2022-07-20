ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey, OK

NorthPoint Church Offers Relief From Heat

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dewey church is opening its doors to those who are needing relief from the excessive heat during a power outage or...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pack the Backpacks Preps for Supply Drive

Washington County School Supply Drive will soon distribute approximately 2,300 backpacks full of school supplies to students in need. Pack the Backpacks President Shelley Davidson says they want to ensure each student that signed up for the program has supplies to start the school year off right. Davidson says seeing kids smile makes this effort worth it. She says teachers and students will greatly benefit from the supplies they distribute.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Spirit Church Donates Van to an OKC Church in Need

A church in Oklahoma City needing transportation receives a generous donation from a local congregation. Spirit Church, located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville, recently donated a van to Inner City Church in OKC because they were down to one of their original vans and felt desperate to find a substitute. Seeing the need, Spirit Church donated the van, no questions asked.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dewey, OK
City
Osage, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
News On 6

Fire Breaks Out At Andolini's On Cherry Street

A fire broke out Saturday morning at the Andolini's Pizzeria on Cherry Street, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said the ductwork from the grill to the roof had caught fire. The staff was able to get the fire out, but they still called the Tulsa Fire Department out...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Getting to know Paws In Need Tulsa, a nonprofit providing comfort and care to our community's homeless animal population

On this installment of ST, we learn about Paws In Need Tulsa, or PINT, which is a local, volunteer-run nonprofit that raises funds for homeless animals. The funds PINT raises, per its website, help to cover "veterinary expenses, foster supplies, boarding, public awareness and education, [and also] helping homeless dogs and cats escape neglect, abuse, and euthanasia mainly via transport to states [in the northern U.S.] without pet overpopulation issues." Our guests are Andrea Kyle, the founder and president of PINT, and Kerstin Henry, a PINT volunteer, who tell us about the important work this organization does for the Tulsa area's four-legged inhabitants. They also tells us about an all-ages "Rock & Rescue" fundraiser for PINT that will happen at Cain's Ballroom on July 31st.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Water Conservation Efforts Underway in Skiatook

In an effort to conserve water as these warm temperatures continue to play havoc on the area, the City of Skiatook has opted to turn its splash pad off. The City is not being mandated to conserve water at this time, but it is estimated that the splash pad uses 100,000 gallons of water each day.
SKIATOOK, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Abortion Protest Outside County Courthouse

A lone woman protesting the overturn of Roe versus Wade stood outside the Washington County Courthouse in Bartlesville on Friday morning, shouting “MY BODY – MY CHOICE” to passing vehicles and pedestrians. Ashley Romo-Ruiz, age 28 and a mother of three, held up a sign with a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning
bartlesvilleradio.com

Cavalcade Action Heats Up Heading into the Weekend

As Cavalcade rolls into the weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska, the action continues to heat up, much like the weather. The Osage County Health Department is on-site with a cooling station and EMS personnel are on hand should someone need assistance. Chairman Jeff Bute says his team is doing all they can to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in attendance.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
moreclaremore.com

Big Garage Sale Alert!

Claremore High School’s Varsity Dance Team is hosting an INDOOR (that means AIR CONDITIONING) garage sale on Saturday, July 30, at the Claremore Community Center (2301 N. Sioux Ave.). Sale will be open from 8a – 2p. All proceeds benefit the CHS Dance Booster Club. Come shop and support the Zebras!
CLAREMORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
bartlesvilleradio.com

Free Fair Board Special Meeting-July 25, 2022

A special meeting has been called by the Washington County Free Fair Board on Monday, July 25 to discuss and take action on a variety of items for the upcoming fiscal year. The meeting will be held at 7 pm at the Washington County OSU Extension Office Conference Room, located at 205 East 12th Street in Dewey, Oklahoma.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Terrifying Road Trip On This Oklahoma Haunted Highway!

Oklahoma has more hauntings and ghost stories per capita than any other state in the union. There's an uncountable number of scary places, urban legends, and strange tales that can be heard just about everywhere you go in the Sooner State. We have haunted houses, forests, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, asylums, and even a haunted highway! It's one of Oklahoma's most mysterious, scary, and active hauntings.
LAWTON, OK
KTUL

Body found near shopping center in Sand Springs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department recovered a body near East 2nd Street and Washington Avenue. The body of a 27-year-old man was found around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. No suspicious activity is suspected, officers say. Police say they believe the body wasn't there very long, possibly overnight.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Z94

The ‘World’s Largest Totem Pole’ Is An Oklahoma Original

For some unknown reason, people still refer to Oklahoma as a 'flyover' state. That somewhat bugs me. It's not that I'm one of those people that think their state is superior to any other, I just see things for what they really are. If anything, Oklahoma is a roadside attraction state that allows travelers the opportunity to see some really wild and unique things.
OKLAHOMA STATE
moderncampground.com

Lazydays Completes Acquisition of Dave’s Claremore RV

In a move that expands its Oklahoma presence, Lazydays RV announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Dave’s Claremore RV. Lazydays’ latest acquisition is located in Claremore, Oklahoma, near Tulsa on historic Route 66 and Interstate 44. The purchase makes the company’s fifth acquired or greenfield...
CLAREMORE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Queen Contest a Unique Part of Cavalcade

One thing that makes the world’s largest amateur rodeo so unique is the annual queen contest. Cavalcade is well underway and despite the warm temperatures, 13 contestants are vying for the crown, saddle and $1,000 in the 76th annual Cavalcade taking place at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.
PAWHUSKA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy