Recently the Delta Delta Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. conducted the initiation ceremony of five local educators and welcomed them into the sisterhood. The sorority is dedicated to the task of training and mentoring youth of the community to cope satisfactorily and effectively with today’s problems. The sorority’s decades of focus is the evolved Youth, Education and Service (Y.E.S) program initiative and the belief that education is key to becoming productive citizens.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO