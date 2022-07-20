ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Joey King Wore Two Drastically Different Hairstyles in One Day

wmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ensemble cast of Bullet Train is braving the European heat wave to promote their movie across the continent this week, and while Brad Pitt has been getting many of the style-based headlines thanks to his creamsicle linen suits and Berlin-approved skirts, the youngest member of the action movie’s cast, Joey...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Kick Off Their Honeymoon in Paris

Ben Affleck and the newly-appointed Jennifer Lynn Affleck (nee Lopez) wasted no time following their Las Vegas wedding last week to jet off to Paris and get started on the fun part—their honeymoon. The famous couple was spotted enjoying some time in the city of love this week, clearly unbothered by the hoards of fans and paparazzi that followed them everywhere. In fact, they seemed to even invite the attention.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Julia Fox and Christine Quinn Got Fake Engaged in Paris

It was only a matter of time before 2022’s breakout stars met up. Earlier this month, Julia Fox and Christine Quinn united at a dinner in Paris on the occasion of British Vogue editor Julia Hobbs’s birthday. And they didn’t just introduce themselves: The Selling Sunset star ended up proposing to Fox. “With that ring?,” the actor replied as Quinn offered it to her over the table at the restaurant L’Avenue. “Yes honey!” Looking back at the camera, the bride-to-be grinned and exclaimed, “she said yes!” (We’re assuming the engagement isn’t the real deal, but on the very off chance that it is, the wedding planner Lisa Lafferty has already offered to take charge of the ceremony.)
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Natalie Portman Sees Downtime as the Purest Form of Luxury

“I’m not always confident, but I like to remind myself that there are much larger concerns in the world, and that my own feeling about myself matters most,” Natalie Portman tells me. That kind of confidence she exudes—along with her noted humility—is evident not just in her professional life, (which has led to countless accolades, including three Oscar wins since 2005), but in her personal life as well. As one of the most respected actors in her field, conquering a wide swath of both dramatic and commercial films, the Harvard-educated New York native has also been active in supporting important charitable causes across the world. Unlike many of today’s most visible figures in her industry, her private life is exactly that, and her peers frequently remark on her true, professional, and grounded nature on set.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Nadia Lee Cohen’s Alluring, Cinematic Art Comes to Life

There’s a surrealist flair to the British artist Nadia Lee Cohen’s photography. Whether it’s a blonde, short-haired Jessie Andrews sprawled topless within the confines of a dingy motel, or Kim Kardashian donning her latest line of metallic Skims against the backdrop of a vintage Los Angeles pool, Cohen’s work consistently tells a thought-provoking story. The fun catch, however, is that the cinematic allure to her work gives viewers an opportunity to independently imagine the story’s following scenes.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Joey King
Person
Paco Rabanne
wmagazine.com

In The Rehearsal, Nathan Fielder Plays (an Awkward) God

In 2013, Nathan Fielder blessed television with one of the best comedies of the 2010s, Nathan for You, in which he played an exaggerated version of himself—a man developing absurd tactics to help struggling business owners. Since then, he has continued to perfect his awkward, deadpan brand of humor behind the scenes, on shows like HBO’s How to With John Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America? Five years after his cult Comedy Central series aired its final season, Fielder is back and better than ever with a brilliant six-episode follow-up, The Rehearsal, which is currently streaming on HBO and HBO Max.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy