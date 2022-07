BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seventy years ago at 4:52 a.m., one of the largest earthquakes in the nation’s history devastated Tehachapi and Arvin. The shaker was, in fact, felt all across the vast expanse of Kern County, toppling water towers in Bakersfield and cracking asphalt in Taft, and beyond. Taller buildings swayed in Phoenix and a pendulum clock near Winnemucca, Nev., slowed to a halt as the quake exploded across the West.

