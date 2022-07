The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ website recently underwent an extensive re-design process. “We are proud to introduce our citizens to a new and improved community website,” said Mayor Ben Sproul. The Town’s website now has more functionalities, as well as a cleaner and easier-to-navigate layout. One of the main goals of the re-design was to improve the navigation and search functionalities throughout the site. Our new website is not only offering citizens easier access to Town information, but also easier ways to conduct business with us, such as online bill pay, easy-to-submit forms, and a variety of other resources.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO