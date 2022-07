State lawmakers have taken steps to help close the gender pay gap, but a Denver woman says she was penalized for her actions with the same intentions. Lexi Larson says she was fired after publicly sharing her salary on TikTok. Larson, 25, has always been open about sharing her salary and budget on social media. She's a woman in tech, a field dominated by men. When she scored a new job taking her from $70,000 per year to $90,000 per year, she was ecstatic. She shared the good news on TikTok. The video went viral. "A lot of people commented saying,...

DENVER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO