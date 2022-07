LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Fredrik Eklund, founder of Douglas Elliman’s top-producing team, the Eklund | Gomes Team, and alum of Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Listing” franchise, announced he is the co-founder of a new groundbreaking social app for real estate called REAL. Eklund joined forces with Thomas Ma, an entrepreneur and licensed real estate agent from Hong Kong with notable success in proptech and start-ups, because they saw how large proptech platforms were diminishing agents’ roles and control. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005128/en/ This is REAL, the social app built exclusively for real estate. Get free leads. Connect with new prospects. Grow your business and take control. Get REAL. - Fredrik Eklund (Photo: Business Wire)

