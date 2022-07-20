Shakin’ shirts up for a vote

I lived in Springfield, Missouri for 7 years. About 25 miles away is Marshfield. It’s a pleasant little town with a population of about 6,500 people. They have hosted President Harry S. Truman and President George H.W. Bush, have the oldest continuous Independence Day Celebration west of the Mississippi, and celebrate Astronomer Edwin P Hubble, who attended elementary school in Marshfield.
JOPLIN, Mo. — A water leak has opened up and is spilling on to part of 15th Street in Joplin. Around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning (7/22), water could be seen flowing up from several parts of 15th Street, along a one block section, between Virginia and Pennsylvania Avenues. Workers from Missouri American Water arrived on […]
The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With 100-degree weather outside your air conditioner is likely running constantly in your home. Every home differs in the ideal temperature that provides comfort, but having the temperature too high or too low can cause all sorts of issues. You might ask, ‘why would I turn...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday a call was made to Stone County dispatch around 4:00 PM in regards to a man at Table Rock Lake who has reportedly been underwater for an extended period of time. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Western Taney County divers are currently looking for the man near the Rest […]
An employee of Silver Dollar City has died following an incident at the park on Wednesday, July 20. While the identity of the employee has not been released, Silver Dollar City officials have confirmed, in a statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News, the death was of a maintenance and construction employee, who had been with the park for five years.
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Best Friends Lifesaving Center (BFLC) has partnered with over 550 animal shelters and rescue partners nationwide for an adoption campaign. This campaign is in an effort to encourage people to adopt pets from local shelters. Eight Arkansas shelters and Best Friends Lifesaving Center will be participating...
Southwest Missouri is a beautiful area that often is overshadowed by the ever-growing Northwest Arkansas area. There are so many unique places to explore. Whether you are looking for something adventurous near your new home, a good meal, or a road trip oddity, you are sure to find a destination on this list that fits your needs. Keep reading to see our ten favorite places to visit, plus many restaurants to try when you are in Southwest Missouri!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri health care worker acted swiftly to save a 10-month-old boy in a hot car when the baby’s mother accidentally shut her car door without her keys, locking her child inside the vehicle. Jackie Muenks, who is a radiology manager at the Martin Center...
During an ongoing drought, rangers with the Buffalo National River are making guests aware of the obstacles that come with lower water levels. Upper portions of the river in Newton County are majorly dry, while other portions are still flowing.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a success story the owners of a lost dog are calling a miracle. A Labradoodle named Yoda had been missing for four days when her owners got a call they couldn’t believe. “I’m a conductor for BNSF...
While a scenic view after a long hike is certainly rewarding, you don’t always have to work that hard. Numerous gorgeous spots in the Missouri Ozarks can be enjoyed without breaking a sweat. We’ve rounded up five easy-access beauties featuring springs, mills, and waterfalls in the Ozark National Scenic...
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin macaroni and cheese-themed restaurant MacCheesy announced they will be opening a new location in Springfield. On June 19, MacCheesy’s Facebook page announced their pending arrival to Springfield, stating, “We’re excited to announce that MacCheesy is COMING SOON to Springfield, Missouri. We can’t wait to serve you our cheesy goodness! #MacCheesySGF.”
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A head-on crash in Newton County, Missouri kills both drivers. It happened just after 7:00am Thursday morning, on East Highway 86, just west of Newtonia. Investigators say a car driven by 36-year-old Diania Bittner of Neosho, Missouri, crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by 66-year-old Jane Taylor of Stark City, Missouri. Bittner died at the scene. Taylor was flown to a hospital, where she died. There were no other people in either car. Read more about the crash here.
The president of Mercy Springfield Communities is no longer with the health care system. Craig McCoy had served in the position since January, 2020. The Springfield Business Journal reports a spokeswoman provided a statement explaining Mercy has implemented a new leadership structure in the Springfield area, with David Argueta and Dr. Brad Wyrsch, respectively, leading hospital and clinic operations for Mercy Springfield Communities.
SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died after his SUV was struck by an RV in southern Barry County. Bruce Meyers, of Shell Knob, died in the crash Friday. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Meyers was driving on State Highway 86, west of Golden, Missouri around 12:40 Friday afternoon when he failed to yield to an oncoming RV. The crash sent the 75-year-old’s SUV into a parked truck. Meyers died at the scene.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jackie Muenks, a Radiology Manager at the Martin Center, climbed through a broken car window to save a ten-month-old from a hot car. Muenks’ said this all happened on July 14 just before her shift ended. “I had an employee come running into the lobby,” Muenks said. “He came and got me […]
Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or maybe you do, we suppose, if you live near a certain wooded area in Fayetteville. According to a post on the What’s Up Fayetteville Facebook group Thursday, local resident Leslie Sherill on Wedesday spotted a sheep (or a goat?) that had apparently been adopted by a family of deer traveling together in Fayetteville.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers along with local Jasper County agencies conducted a traffic operation. Joplin Police confirm with us the JPD Traffic Unit, along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s office are assisting the MSHP, conducting an aggressive vehicle enforcement event focused at impaired and careless drivers.
Comments / 0