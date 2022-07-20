ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Former St. Cloud City Hall to be Demolished Next Week

By Jim Maurice
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- The former St. Cloud City Hall building will be coming down next week. Mayor Dave Kleis says the small part of an attached structure on the west side of...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

For Sale ‘Mansion’ With Private Lake Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud

The housing market is in a weird place right now, with interest rates going up, but that isn't stopping people from listing their homes for sale. One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Sign Up Now for National Night Out on August 2nd

ST. CLOUD -- The annual National Night Out is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and now is the time to register your neighborhood block party for the event. St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says so far they've got about 40 neighborhoods signed up for a visit from a police officer. It is an opportunity to talk face-to-face about your concerns.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
1390 Granite City Sports

Stay in a Civil War Cabin Air BnB an Hour From St. Cloud

If you have ever wanted to experience the 1800s you have your chance with this cabin built during the Civil War. This cabin is super rustic, with no modern amenities. You will be completely off the grid and unplugged. But if your life has become so chaotic, or you want to show your kids what it used to be like before all of the technology that we have now, this is your chance to do that. If even for a weekend.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Bremer Bank#Most Expensive Airbnb
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota State Butterfly Added to Endangered List

UNDATED -- The Minnesota State Butterfly is now listed as endangered because of its fast dwindling population in North America. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced the designation Thursday for the orange-and-black monarch butterflies. The group estimates that populations have declined between 22% and 72% over a decade.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Unemployment Rate Sinks to 1.8%

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's unemployment rate has sunk to another new historic low. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 1.8 percent in June, which is a new record low since it has been tracked in 1976. Meanwhile, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
1390 Granite City Sports

Veterans Crisis Line is Transitioning

As of July 16th the Veterans Crisis Line and Suicide Prevention Line went to an additional phone number. Suicide Prevention Coordinator Jinae Plumhoff and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. joined me on WJON for our Voices for Veterans program on WJON. Plumhoff says the additional line is "988". She says it has been added to give an easier to remember number to utilize. Plumhoff says for veterans they should dial 988 and then press 1 to be routed to those specific responders.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

More Gunshots in South St. Cloud, One Person Wounded

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating another shooting incident in south St. Cloud. It's the third incident of gunshots in that area in the last two weeks. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of 11th Street South just before 11:00 Tuesday night. Police say the suspect or suspects had fled the area before officers arrived.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Halo! Minnesota Woman Accomplishes This First In The US Navy

Meet Lt. Amanda Lee, F/A-18 Demonstration Pilot, was raised in Mounds View and went to college in Duluth. She also worked for UPS and decided that she wanted to join the Navy. She then graduated from Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois in 2007 and then became an Aviation Electronics Technician, which led her to be selected for the Seaman to Admiral Commissioning Program.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

More Seasonal Temps Next Week, Still Dry

UNDATED -- A slight shift in the pattern next week could allow for more seasonable temperatures. Currently, models indicate a trend for near normal temperatures across southern Minnesota, with probabilities leaning toward below normal across central and northern Minnesota. Here in St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Atlas Needs A Home And Best Friend

Meet Atlas!! This beautiful boy came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility. Because of this, little is known of his past. He is a smart and curious boy! He is extremely treat-motivated and attentive. He already walks well on a leash and knows "sit" Atlas would love to learn more to earn "T-R-E-A-T-S" and praise. Ask us about GoodPup training!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy