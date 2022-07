For more than a year, Imago Dei Church at the 45 has been spreading the Gospel throughout Lowndes County while meeting the needs of the community with food and Bible distributions and other types of service. The church plans to hold several weeks of Vacation Bible School events this summer in several communities in Lowndes County. Three students from Central High School see this as a unique opportunity to serve the Lord.

LOWNDES COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO