ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte gas prices are falling. Here’s where you can fill up for under $4

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Birmg_0gmUqKMn00

As more Americans hit the road for summer vacations, many drivers are finding lower prices at the pump.

The current average price for a gallon of gas in Charlotte is $4.16 – a 43-cent drop from a month ago, according to AAA.

The national average gas price, $4.47, is 51 cents less than a month ago, data from AAA show.

Declining gas prices are due to lower demand and a lower global price for oil, according to a news release from AAA.

“Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in the news release. “And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”

Where to find the cheapest gas in Charlotte

There are at least 12 stations in the Charlotte area that are selling regular gas for under $4 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy’s Gas Price Map:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Americans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
9K+
Followers
500
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy