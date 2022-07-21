Charlotte gas prices are falling. Here’s where you can fill up for under $4

As more Americans hit the road for summer vacations, many drivers are finding lower prices at the pump.

The current average price for a gallon of gas in Charlotte is $4.16 – a 43-cent drop from a month ago, according to AAA.

The national average gas price, $4.47, is 51 cents less than a month ago, data from AAA show.

Declining gas prices are due to lower demand and a lower global price for oil, according to a news release from AAA.

“Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in the news release. “And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”

Where to find the cheapest gas in Charlotte

There are at least 12 stations in the Charlotte area that are selling regular gas for under $4 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy’s Gas Price Map: