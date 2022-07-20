ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Much of lower Michigan included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch this afternoon and evening

By Paula Wethington, The Monroe News
 3 days ago
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that includes the eastern half of the lower peninsula of Michigan, in addition to several counties in northwest Ohio.

There are already severe thunderstorm warnings associated with this weather system.

The watch is expected to be in effect until 8 p.m.

Severe weather had been in the forecast earlier today.

Here are the details:

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 477

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

1255 PM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Eastern Lower Michigan

Northwest Ohio

Lake Erie

Lake Huron

* Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 1255 PM

until 800 PM EDT.

* Primary threats include...

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

In case of power outage:Here's what to do with refrigerated and frozen foods during a power outage

SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are developing along a cold front sweeping across the watch area. Strong winds aloft and hot/humid conditions will pose a risk of damaging wind gusts and hail in the stronger cells.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles east and west of a line from 40 miles north northeast of Alpena MI to 50 miles south southwest of Findlay OH. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

For additional details specific to your county, check your National Weather Service bureau.

Here are the links:

Paula Wethington is a digital producer for Gannett's Michigan newspapers. Twitter @WethingtonPaula.

Comments / 0

