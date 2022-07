The City of Bettendorf has decided to close Splash Landing for the rest of the season. It's closing to the public for the season due to the paint used in the pool. WHBF reports that the pool was painted last September but the condition has been deteriorating. This isn't a new problem as the city has been dealing with it since May. They have tried several solutions to fix the paint problem but they're not working.

