ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Lego has immaculately rebuilt the legendary Atari 2600, on sale soon

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Perhaps a little jealous of the Nintendo Entertainment System's Lego-fication, Atari has now volunteered one of its most popular and famous home computer systems to be recreated by the famous brick builders: the Atari 2600.

The new Atari 2600 Lego set is part of Lego's Icons series , which also includes kits to build Rome's Colosseum, the NASA Space Shuttle Discovery, and Optimus Prime. It's a real mixed bag. There's even a replica of the Adidas Originals Superstar shoe.

The Atari 2600 is set to join that star-studded line-up on August 1 for $240 . The Lego kit looks damn near identical to the real deal, down to the smart black and wood finish, but it's not only a replica of the console itself.

The set also comes with compact scenes depicting the system's most famous games—Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede—and the joystick and switches actually feel like the real deal. Once again, Lego has outdone itself.

It's been a long time coming since the announcement of Lego's NES replica; the Atari 2600 is so deserving of a spot in Lego's Icons series as a forerunner for gaming as we know it today.

The Atari 2600 (née Atari VCS) was Atari at its prime. It was already the king of arcades, but with the release and continued success of the Atari 2600, it was also the king of at-home gaming. In its 15-year lifetime—1977 to 1992—Atari sold millions of the system, and while the good times wouldn't last for the company, there are plenty of gamers out there today that can thank Atari and this very system for their first experience of gaming nirvana.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOsby_0gmUlHKJ00

(Image credit: Lego)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEAiJ_0gmUlHKJ00

(Image credit: Lego)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfrtP_0gmUlHKJ00

(Image credit: Lego)
Screen queens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MFtq_0gmUlHKJ00

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming monitor : Pixel-perfect panels for your PC
Best high refresh rate monitor : Screaming quick screens
Best 4K monitor for gaming : When only high-res will do
Best 4K TV for gaming : Big-screen 4K PC gaming

I'll admit the Atari 2600 was a little before my time. Though I did own a replica of the Atari 2600's joystick with a bunch of the system's best games installed on it, like Asteroids and Missile Command. That thing was awesome.

Just last week I went into a Lego store and felt a sudden wash of childhood nostalgia, so I'm excited to see how this Lego Atari 2600 looks in-person. If any company can reignite the feeling of actually using these long-missing consoles for those that used them, Lego is definitely it.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Samsung’s most beautiful 2022 QLED TVs are finally on sale

If you want a TV that’s about being stylish as much as it is a practical part of your home theater then you might want to check out Samsung’s The Frame (2022) and The Serif (2022) both of which have finally gone on sale in the US and UK, having been announced at the start of the year, and made available to pre-order a few months ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechSpot

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection launches in August on all major platforms

In brief: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection finally has a launch date. The heroes in a half shell bundle will touch down on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and on the PC via Valve's Steam on August 30, 2022. The collection features 13...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Every old TMNT game will be playable on PC this August

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are having another moment in the sun. Last month's Shredder's Revenge was a gorgeous and nostalgic beat 'em up that fell "just shy of greatness due to a lack of fresh ideas and endurance". That likely translates as praise to some: it was an extremely orthodox take on the '90s scrolling beat 'em up, which makes sense given that's when TMNT experienced its golden age.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atari Games#Atari 2600 Lego#Colosseum#Centipede#Lego S Nes
PC Gamer

This $6 online street racing game has quickly built a small fanbase on Steam

Kanjozoku Game released earlier this month, and with expectations correctly calibrated, it kind of rules. I feel like I plucked Kanjozoku Game レーサー (opens in new tab) out of a 2000s videogame store bargain bin. It's an old-school arcade racing game that came out on Steam earlier this month for $6 (on sale for $4.49 right now), and it kind of rules, so long as your expectations remain in line with the tubs of banged-up cardboard boxes I'm recalling. It's a cool time-killer that really ought to be purchased with crumpled up pocket bills, but a Steam Wallet will do.
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

This Samsung 2022 QLED 4K TV is $200 off right now

Summer movies may be back at the theater, but you can get cinematic imagery right in your living room with the Samsung QLED TV. Right now, the tech giant dropped the price of its signature QLED TV by $200. The deal covers all QN85B TV sizes, whether you want a...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Confirms New PlayStation 5 In-Store Restock

GameStop has confirmed that it will have a PlayStation 5 restock in stores very soon. GameStop is the biggest gaming-focused retailer out there and although it has had some woes in recent years resulting in significant layoffs, its remaining presence ensures it will be the best place to get physical games. Not only does the retailer offer used games and allow customers to trade in games they no longer want, but it has been one of the only ways to get a PlayStation 5 in-store. Most retailers have opted to just shift all of its stock to online orders, largely because they fly off the shelf immediately, but GameStop has gotten larger stocks and has been able to justify selling them in-store.
VIDEO GAMES
Vibe

Tee Grizzley Makes About $200K Per Month Playing Grand Theft Auto

Earlier this year, Tee Grizzley signed with gaming organization and lifestyle brand XSET. The Detroit rhymer took his role-playing Grand Theft Auto server, Grizzly World, to the masses, allowing paid members to join the online gaming community. Now, Grizzley is sharing just how much he makes playing the Rockstar Games property each month.
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Diablo Immortal just got its most generous feature yet

Diablo Immortal now lets you regularly change character class, and won’t even charge you for doing so. The class change mechanic was rolled out in the latest Diablo Immortal update, allowing you to flexibly switch between classes completely for free. You’re now able to swap once every seven days and can keep switching between all six Diablo Immortal classes as many times as you like.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Nintendo Switch Online July Game Updates: Three More Titles Added to Library

Nintendo Switch Online has added three more games to its NES and SNES catalogue. Nintendo continues to expand its catalog of retro games through its Nintendo Switch Online service. Players can access a library of classic NES and SNES games thanks to the service's standard subscription tier. Those who opt for the service's expansion gain access to a number of N64 and SEGA Genesis games.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for July confirmed

We may be halfway through July already but the games keep rolling from Microsoft with the latest announcement of more titles being released on the Xbox Game Pass. The upcoming selection that Microsoft will be offering includes Watch Dogs 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and more. Here are the Xbox Game Pass titles coming in the second half of July.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Free Nintendo Switch Online Games Come With a Huge Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have new free SNES and NES games, or, more specifically, two new SNES games and one new NES game. Because these aren't Sega Genesis games nor N64 games, these new freebies don't require the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, aka the more expensive tier of the subscription service. All you need to download and enjoy the three new games is a basic ol' Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy