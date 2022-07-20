ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How co-op works in Dinkum

By Sarah James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

If you're keen to explore the outback with your pals, Dinkum multiplayer lets you work as a team. This farming sim has just arrived in early access on Steam and it's managed to pull in a respectable number of "overwhelmingly positive" reviews so far. No mean feat, especially when you consider there's only one developer behind it.

Your character is making a fresh start in the Australian outback, so you need to set up your new home and make it inviting enough that others will want to move there. In that respect, it's kind of a cross between Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, just that you'll have all the animals of the outback to live alongside—and not all of them are cute and friendly.

So if you're ready to jump into your new adventure with friends, here's what you need to know about Dinkum multiplayer.

Dinkum multiplayer: How to play co-op with friends

To play co-op in Dinkum, you need a character that has completed their first day . Essentially, this means you'll need to set up the base tent and work through the tasks that Fletch gives you (set up your tent, make a campfire) before retiring to your sleeping bag.

Here's how to host a game in Dinkum:

  • Select the Multiplayer option in the main menu
  • Pick the character and world you want to use from the list
  • Choose the restrictions you want to use: Friends only, invite only, and so on
  • Click on "Host Game"

How to join a game in Dinkum:

  • Select the Multiplayer option in the main menu
  • Pick the character and world you want to use from the list
  • Select the "Open Games" tab at the top of the screen
  • Toggle "Friends Only" or "Public Games" as required
  • Select the game you want to join from the list
Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFyl6_0gmUkSpH00

Select the "Multiplayer" option from the main menu. (Image credit: James Bendon)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spLQK_0gmUkSpH00

Choose the restriction level of your world. (Image credit: James Bendon)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUhB1_0gmUkSpH00

Search for a game to join. (Image credit: James Bendon)

Currently, visiting players won't be able to place or move buildings or sell farm animals. It's worthwhile progressing in your own world, for at least a couple of in-game days, to unlock recipes such as the Crude Furnace and Nails from Fletch before jumping into someone else's game.

Dinkum is in early access though, so I'll keep this guide updated if and when anything changes.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Op#Video Game#Australian#Animal Crossing#Multiplayer
PC Gamer

Darkest Dungeon board game backers upset as Mythic withholds copies for more money

Mythic Games says the cost of shipping has increased dramatically over the past couple of years. Mythic Games launched a Kickstarter for a board game version of Darkest Dungeon in October 2020, and it was immediately, massively successful. It surpassed $1 million in backing in one day—more than tripling its initial $300,000 goal—and finishing with more than $5.6 million in total. Despite that remarkable achievement, creator Mythic Games now says that it's facing a serious financial shortfall, and is asking backers for more money.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Recipes
PC Gamer

There are still forgotten '90s shooters being added to Steam

Retro FPS games have had a great run the last few years: on top of throwback games like Dusk and Amid Evil and Ion Fury, Nightdive has revitalized gems like Powerslave and Quake, making them play better than ever on modern PCs. It feels like the well of '90s shooters should be running dry at this point, but every few months another obscure FPS seemingly lost to time just pops up on Steam unannounced. Today's is Chasm: The Rift, a 1997 FPS that I'm pretty sure no one has thought about since 1998.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is delayed

The game was expected to be out this year, but has been pushed into 2023-24. We said last year that we're gonna be really mad (opens in new tab) if Ubisoft's Avatar game, Frontiers of Pandora, is good. The world is a confusing place already and the last thing we need is to be thrown for a loop by a game based on a flash-in-the-pan popcorn flick that turns out to be well-constructed, interesting, and engaging.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy