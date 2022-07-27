How to reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 — and get $200 credit

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live event is set for August 10. Although that's still a few weeks out, Samsung has already opened reservations for its next round of phones: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 . Plus, if you reserve either phone today, you'll get up to a $200 Samsung credit.

There’s no need to worry if you change your mind, as these reservations are commitment-free. All you have to do to get the credits is enter your name and email address over at Samsung's reservation center page .

Samsung Galaxy reservations: up to $200 free credit @ Samsung

You can get up to a $200 Samsung credit when you make a reservation at Samsung for either the new Galaxy phone ($100 credit), new Galaxy Watch ($50 credit), or new Galaxy Buds ($30 credit). Reserve all three and you'll get a $200 credit. Simply enter your name and email to make a reservation. The credit can be used to purchase anything at Samsung's online store. View Deal

The credits break down as follows: you’ll get a $100 credit for reserving a Galaxy Smartphone, $50 credit for reserving a Galaxy Watch, or a $30 credit for reserving Galaxy Buds. If you reserve all three, Samsung will throw in an extra $20 for a total of $200 in Samsung credit.

The credits can be used on anything from Samsung.com or the Samsung Shop app. That includes the brand-new products you’ve reserved, so you can save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 right at pre-order through this method.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has offered reservation credits — they offered a similar promotion before the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22. However, we're certainly glad to see the offer return, as it gives Samsung fans a chance to save on the latest products before they've been released.

If you're excited about deals on Samsung's older phones, make sure to follow our coverage of the best Galaxy S22 deals and best cell phone deals .

