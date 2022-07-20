KM Fabrics gets Clean Air GOLD certification

GREENVILLE, SC - Kentwool, a local business established in 1843, recently named Justin Ferdinand its new Chief Operating Officer. Before making this significant decision, Kim Kent, CEO of Kentwool, spent time assessing all lines of business under the Kentwool brand. Justin initially joined the team in December 2021 as President of the Performance Division. Kentwool has efficiently adapted to an ever-changing industry for the last 179 years, and to continue doing so, it was necessary to refine its strategic operations process. Ferdinand, who has a background in manufacturing operations and data-driven decision-making, was an immediate contender for this position. Kim Kent states, “Through conversations about his assuming this dual-role, and the support of an experienced team, I knew his empowering leadership style would help position Kentwool for its next phase of growth in the wool market.”

