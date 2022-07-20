ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

KM Fabrics gets Clean Air GOLD certification

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenville, S.C. – All KM Fabrics 100% Inherently Flame-Resistant polyester velvets have been certified by Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Intertek’s Clean Air Certification validates the level of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from products using a global network of testing labs accredited to ISO...

New Dental, Medical and Retail Project Coming to Pendleton

Chuck Langston, CCIM of Langston-Black Real Estate represented the Purchaser, Future FDH Projects, LLC, in the acquisition of a 10-acre parcel located on Highway 76 in Pendleton, SC. This will be the site of a new Dental Practice and other medical and retail projects. Ryan Keese of Keese Realty represented the Sellers.
PENDLETON, SC
179-Year-Old Local Manufacturing Company Names New Chief Operating Officer

GREENVILLE, SC - Kentwool, a local business established in 1843, recently named Justin Ferdinand its new Chief Operating Officer. Before making this significant decision, Kim Kent, CEO of Kentwool, spent time assessing all lines of business under the Kentwool brand. Justin initially joined the team in December 2021 as President of the Performance Division. Kentwool has efficiently adapted to an ever-changing industry for the last 179 years, and to continue doing so, it was necessary to refine its strategic operations process. Ferdinand, who has a background in manufacturing operations and data-driven decision-making, was an immediate contender for this position. Kim Kent states, “Through conversations about his assuming this dual-role, and the support of an experienced team, I knew his empowering leadership style would help position Kentwool for its next phase of growth in the wool market.”
GREENVILLE, SC
LawyerLisa Elder Care Coordinator Achieves Certified Dementia Practitioner Designation

Columbia, SC – LawyerLisa, LLC is pleased to announce Elder Care Coordinator, Cassandra Ignatowicz, has successfully completed the requirements necessary to receive the Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) designation by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. The CDP program of the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioner’s promotes standards...
COLUMBIA, SC
GADC Names Officers for 2022 – 2023, Adds Two to Greenville County’s Economic Development Board

The Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC), charged with promoting and enhancing quality of life in Greenville County by facilitating job growth and investment, has named Jim Burns as Chairman of its Board of Directors for 2022-2023. Joining him as officers are Beverly Haines as Vice Chair, Justin Bagwell as Secretary, and Barry Leasure as Treasurer.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Governor appoints Bedingfield as chairman of South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board

Eric Bedingfield, governmental affairs director at Greenville Technical College, has been appointed by Governor Henry McMaster as chairman of the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board, the group charged with disbursement decisions for South Carolina Opioid Settlement Funds from the 2022 National Opioids Settlement and future settlements. More than $360...
GREENVILLE, SC
Harvest Hope is Asking the Community to Take a Bite Out of Hunger

Harvest Hope Food Bank invites local communities to join them July 18-31 during their annual “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” campaign. To celebrate Shark Week, neighbors can take action and donate to Harvest Hope in support of people facing hunger across South Carolina. In South Carolina alone,...
CHARITIES

