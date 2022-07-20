Former St. Cloud City Hall to be Demolished Next Week
ST. CLOUD -- The former St. Cloud City Hall building will be coming down next week. Mayor Dave Kleis says the small part of an attached structure on the west side of...mix949.com
ST. CLOUD -- The former St. Cloud City Hall building will be coming down next week. Mayor Dave Kleis says the small part of an attached structure on the west side of...mix949.com
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0