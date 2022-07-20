ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Former St. Cloud City Hall to be Demolished Next Week

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- The former St. Cloud City Hall building will be coming down next week. Mayor Dave Kleis says the small part of an attached structure on the west side of...

willmarradio.com

New bike trail gets new name

(St. Cloud MN-) Minnesota’s new 188-mile bike route connecting St. Cloud to Moorhead now has a name. “Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route” received 34 percent of the 3,655 votes cast in response to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s invitation to the public to help pick a name for the route. “Glacier Lakes Bicycle Route” came in a close second, with 33 percent of the votes cast.
MOORHEAD, MN
ktwb.com

Xcel Energy to build large transmission line in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years. The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Hot homes: 5 houses in the Twin Cities for sale starting at $270k

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a sunny Uptown condo and a custom-built Shoreview home. 818 Fry St. — $269,900 Why we love it: This charming Dutch colonial has unique original features and is just a few blocks from Snelling Avenue. Location: Hamline - Midway Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,276 square feetListed by: Diane M. Kretsch at Edina Realty Inc.Features: Original hardwood floors, wood-burning brick fireplace, built-in hutches and an attached one-car garage. Photo courtesy of Diane Kretsch. Photo courtesy of Diane Kretsch. 715 County Road B2 W. — $300,000Why we love it: This cheery blue home...
SHOREVIEW, MN
mprnews.org

Chippewa Tribe members vote to eliminate blood quantum

Members of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe have voted in a historic advisory referendum to eliminate a requirement that enrolled members must have 25 percent tribal blood. Out of nearly 7,800 ballots cast, 64 percent of voters said the “blood quantum” requirement should be removed from the tribe's constitution, which was adopted under pressure from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs in the early 1960s.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

A St. Cloud Based Non-Profit is Serving 57 Minnesota Counties

ConnectAbility of MN is a nonprofit that provides coordinated services for people with disabilities that are both physical and invisible as well as the low income elderly. ConnectAbility of MN used to be United Cerebral Palsy of Central Minnesota and has been around since 1954. A name change took place in September of 2020. ConnectAbility of Minnesota Executive Director Sheri Wegner and Community Investment Coordinator Kerry Sowada-Rowen joined me on WJON. Wegner says the name change took place to better reflect who they serve and where they serve. She says they've expanded their services to anyone with a disability and elderly seniors and now serve 57 Minnesota counties not just the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Metro Area Cities Conducting Regional Fire Study

UNDATED -- Several cities in the St. Cloud metro area have hired an outside consultant for a regional fire study. St. Joseph, Sartell, Waite Park and St. Cloud are all participating in the study that will look at fire service and potential opportunities to share services, training, equipment, and more.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
cbs3duluth.com

New State Fair attraction stands 20 feet tall from Virginia, MN

ST. PAUL, MN-- State Fair officials announced new attractions and exhibits that will be on display at the Great Minnesota Get Together. One stand-out comes all the way from Virginia Minnesota. The World’s Largest floating loon!. The 20-foot loon has called Virginia home for over 40 years and is...
VIRGINIA, MN
mspmag.com

A $15 Million Listing on Lake Minnetonka

Where to start talking about (or looking at) the $15.2 million listing that just went on the market on Lake Minnetonka? Perhaps the private peninsula with nearly 1,700 footage on Wayzata Bay? Or the two kitchens (because everyone needs a secondary catering kitchen, right?) which were finalists in a kitchen design contest? Or possibly the panoramic lake views from nearly every room?
MINNETONKA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Harbors Resort One Of Three Minnesota Destinations To Make Travel + Leisure’s 10 Best In the Midwest

Travel + Leisure prides itself on being a top travel media brand in the world, with the mission to both inform and inspire travelers. They also pride themselves on covering "small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, national parks and outdoor adventures, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and secret hole-in-the-wall establishments, and everything in between."
TWO HARBORS, MN
KARE 11

Strong storms launch high winds, hail in southeastern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Strong storm cells launched straight-line winds and dropped hail as the moved across southeastern Minnesota late morning and early afternoon Saturday. In Renville County, winds gusting up to 65 mph ripped trees from the ground in communities like Olivia and Buffalo Lake, while Olmstead County also reported major tree damage. KARE 11 news partner KTTC in Rochester shared pictures of framing on a construction site that was knocked down by the storm.
ROCHESTER, MN
B102.7

This Pink Minnesota Beach Sings When the Waves Come In

Minnesota may be the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes, but it only has one singing beach. Not only is this beach a unique sight to behold, but it's also music to your ears. It's known as Minnesota's "Singing Beach", but really, it sounds much more similar to bells or even wind chimes.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Weekly COVID-19 numbers rise again in Minnesota

(Willmar MN-) Week-to-week COVID-19 numbers have again jumped statewide and locally. According to The Minnesota Department of Health, there were 9521 cases of coronavirus and 44 deaths in the past week, compared with 7244 cases and 29 deaths the week before. There were 267 cases reported in Stearns County, which was the same as the week before. There were 131 cases reported in Kandiyohi County, an increase of 84 from the week before. Pope remained the same with 22, Chippewa and Swift were unchanged with 14 each, and Renville County cases jumped from 22 last week to 47 this week. The MDH did not report any local COVID-related deaths in the last week.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
1520 The Ticket

Who Are The Largest Employers Here in Minnesota?

When it comes to employers in the state of Minnesota, the organization that tops the list is one that is pretty familiar to those of us in southeast Minnesota. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal conducts a survey each spring that seeks to find out just how many Minnesotans are employed by the various companies, organizations and businesses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
